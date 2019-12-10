Activities

Saturday 12/14

Night Tree, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inspired by the classic children’s book by Eve Bunting. Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. $7 for non-members, wolfesneck.org/visit/events/.

Jolly Family Jamboree: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. $0-$14, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Santa Reads, 1:30-2 p.m., sponsored by Priority Real Estate Group LLC. Santa will be at the library to read to children in grades K-5, and to give out award-winning children’s books. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road in Topsham. For more information, call 725-1727 or visit topshamlibrary.org.

Holiday Wreath Decorating, 2 p.m. Celebrate the season with a wreath decorating workshop and a festive taste of holiday eggnog. Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland. Free.

Live Nativity, 4:30-6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, Corner of Route 1 and Orchard Street, Scarborough. Free.

Limitless Nations Holiday Party, 6-9 p.m. Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. $25, eventbrite.com.

Brewhouse Movie: “Elf,” 6 p.m., Allagash Brewing Company, 50 Industrial Way, Portland. $10

Sunday 12/15

Pancakes with Santa, 9:30-11 a.m. Plant Memorial Home, 1 Washington St., Bath. $5-$20.

Meet Santa at Wilbur’s!, 2-4 p.m. Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport. Free.

Tuesday 12/17

Mrs. Claus is Coming to Town!, 6-7 p.m. Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. patten.lib.me.us.

Saturday 12/21

Pancake Breakfast and Meet Santa, 8-11 a.m. The Neighborhood United Church of Christ, 798 Washington St., Bath. $5.

4th Annual Ambit Northeast “Jingle Mingle” Holiday Party, 7-11 p.m. Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. $30, eventbrite.com.

Children’s Holiday Party, 12-2 p.m. Libby Memorial Library, 27 Staples St., Old Orchard Beach.

Film

Saturday 12/14

“The Polar Express,” 10 a.m., Nordica Theatre in Freeport. Admission is food item and/or monetary donation for the Freeport Community Services food pantry.

Thursday, 12/19 & 23

Pajama Movie Night: “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Dec. 19, 6 p.m.; “Elf,” Dec. 23, 1:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Free.

Benefits

Wayside Food Programs Holiday Food Drive, 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Whole Foods Market, 2 Somerset St., Portland.

The Wireless Zone Toys for Tots, Drop off toys at 20 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham, at the in-store box through the end of the holiday season.

Coats and Toys for Kids, Through Dec. 31. All Bangor Savings Bank locations are drop-off locations during regular business hours. Donate gently used or new coats. Local Hannaford, Shaw’s and Pratt-Abbott locations also serve as drop-off spots.

Thursday 12/12

20th Annual Boast N Toast – Silent and Live Auction, 5:30-8 p.m. Proceeds go towards Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce scholarships. Chamber embers $40, non-chamber members $45. Muddy Rudder, 1335 Route 1, Yarmouth. yarmouthmaine.org.

Fairs & Festivals

2019 MillRun: Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. Artist market. Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Free, explorefrontier.com.

Festival of Trees, through Dec. 14. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Free. Visit westbrookfestivaloftrees.com for daily hours.

Visit Freeport 26th Annual Sparkle Celebration, through Dec. 15. 23 Depot St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Portland Pottery Holiday Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 10 a,m, to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. All original, locally-made art. Portland Pottery Studio, 118 Washington Ave. portlandpottery.com/show-and-sales/.

Annual Last Call Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Portland Ramada Inn Seasons Event & Conference Center, 155 Riverside St., newenglandcraftfairs.com.

L.L. Bean Northern Lights Celebration, through Dec. 31. L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. llbean.com.

Friday 12/13

Bright Night Bath!, 4-8 p.m. Downtown Bath. visitbath.com.

Saturday 12/14

Designing Women Fine Art & Crafts 28th Annual Juried Holiday Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ocean Ave School, 150 Ocean Ave., Portland. $2.

Winter Craft Fair, 1-4 p.m. The Porthole Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland.

Annual Season of Light Celebration, A Cross-Cultural Winter Festival, 1-4 p.m. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way. Presented by One Tree Wholistic Learning Center.

Sunday 12/15

Live Nativity and Tree Lighting: 4-7 p.m. St Brigid School, 695 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free.

Museums

Colonial Christmas Open House at the Tate House Museum, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. $12-$15.

Music

“Sing Joy! Contemporary Settings of Traditional Carols,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St.; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Admission is $10 for adults, free to anyone under 18.

A Babe is Born at Saint Mary’s with Reception, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 (includes reception), at The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Cathedral of Saint Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $20-$30, brownpapertickets.com.

2019 Sing We Noel: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 21. The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. $20 adults, all under 18 $5. brownpapertickets.com.

Magic of Christmas, through Dec. 22. Portland Symphony Orchestra, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St. boxoffice.porttix.com.

Thursday 12/12

Noonday Concert Series: Holiday Sing-Along with ChoralART, 12:15-12:50 p.m. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Casco Bay Tummlers – Holiday Show, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, www.visitfreeport.com.

“A Winter Concert,” 6:30 p.m., Deering High School Auditorium, 370 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, www.portlandschools.org.

Friday 12/13

Freeport High School Chamber Choir, 1-2 p.m. Hosted by Freeport Woman’s Club. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free.

Saturday 12/14

Barroom Messiah: Handel’s Messiah Part One, 2:30 p.m., Maine Beer Company, 525 US Route 1, Freeport. Free, www.facebook.com.

Twas on a Night Like This: A Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m., folk traditions, Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane at Parker Head Road, Phippsburg. $8-$15.

Northbound – a Winter Solstice and St. Lucia celebration, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $8-$22, brownpapertickets.com.

Scarborough High School Winter Concert, 5-6 p.m. St. Augustine Anglican Church, 656 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free.

Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations – A Motown Christmas, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20.

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com/events/fogcutters-christmas/.

Home for the Holidaze, 7 p.m., featuring Bad Combo, Tricky Britches, JustPlainJones, Susanne Gerry & Friends, The Workin’ Dead, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10-$15, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

In Endless Song: A Choral Concert to Celebrate the Holiday Season, 3 p.m., The Girl Singers of Maine and the Boy Singers of Maine, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $5-$10, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Magic of Christmas Preview, 2 p.m. Portland Symphony Orchestra, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $32, portlandsymphony.org.

Sunday 12/15

Wescustago Youth Choral Winter Concert, 3 p.m., 50+ singers from over a dozen towns. Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., $5-$10, www.wescustago.wordpress.com.

Tuesday 12/17

Annual Community Christmas Service and Carol Sing, 7-8 p.m. Old West Bath Meeting House, 680 Berry’s Mill Road, West Bath. Free.

Friday 12/20

Magic 8 Ball: A Winter Solstice Celebration, 8 p.m. Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $12 advance, $15 day of show. explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 12/21

Inanna – Winter Solstice Celebration, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. visitfreeport.com.

Theater/Dance

A Fairy Tale Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $12 advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org.

“Twisted Christmas – A Nice & Naughty Evening of Entertainment,” 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday Dec. 14. Winter

Street Center, 880 Washington St., Bath. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Tickets available online at studiotheatreofbath.com.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Box office 747-5434. The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $18-$20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

A Victorian Nutcracker, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook; and Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $33-$83, porttix.com.

“A Christmas Carol,” to Dec. 22, Footlights, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” to Dec. 15, The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $15-$20, 799-7337.

“Elf,” to Dec. 27, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland.

Thursday 12/12

It’s a Wonderful Life | Rush35 Holiday Ugly Sweater Party, 6 p.m., Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave.

Friday 12/13

The 12 Nights of Sexxxmas, 8 p.m., bawdy celebration of burlesque and drag, mistletoe kisses, Santa’s cookies and boozy eggnog. Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., $12-$15.

Friday 12/13

BaHaHa Humbug Comedy Show, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $12, explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 12/14

Christmas Dance Show, 2 p.m. Orion Performing Arts Center, Mt. Ararat Middle School, Topsham.

Sunday 12/15

The Bolshoi Ballet’s The Nutcracker: 1-3:30 p.m. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland. $15 adults,

$10 students 18 and under and college students with ID. rocklanstrand.com.

Wednesday 12/18

Wales and Tales!, 7-9 p.m. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $5-$30, theaterproject.com.

