Greater Portland

Exhibits/Galleries

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. Dec. 13-Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Saturday 12/14

Think A Bot It – Eva Goetz, Opening Reception 5-7 p.m., Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free, covestreetarts.com.

Film

Wednesday 12/18

“Crunch Time,” short film about Maine startups, 5 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com.

Museums

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, “Appearances,” Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27.

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 12/12

Cumberland Crossing’s Bluegrass Jam, 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Friday 12/13

The Ghosts of Johnson City, 6 p.m., Old mountain music, Civil War songs, coal-mining melodies, ballads from the American South. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Levin Brothers, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 12/14

Fodhla, 7 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Ukulele Jam, 10:30 a.m., open to all ages and skill levels, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Sunday 12/15

The Front Bottoms, 8 p.m., Aura, Portland. $15.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Saturday 12/14

Jessica Michelle Singleton, 7:30 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St, Portland. Internationally touring comedy phenom, jmscomedy.com.

Late Nite Comedy @ Empire Live Music & Events, 9:30 p.m., 575 Congress St., Portland. $5-$5.15.

Midcoast

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Exhibits/Galleries

“The Mast Landing: Industry, Commerce, and Its People, 1720s-1920,” Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday to Dec. 20, $3, 12 and under free.

“Rough Seas and Healing Skies,” Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Free.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit opening, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

Thursday 12/12

Curators’ Tour: “Rufus Porter’s Curious World,” noon, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick. Free.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 12/13

Jenny Lou Drew Duo, 8 p.m., Concinnity Deli & Lounge, 102 Front St., Bath, jennyloudrew.com.

Rob Carpenter, 7 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Stephanie Fogg Sings Susan Tedeschi, 7:30 p.m., blues and jazz, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Freeport High School Chamber Choir, 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Free.

Saturday 12/14

Jud Caswell, 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath.

The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” performances by Bowdoin College faculty, staff, and students, 2 p.m., Studzinski Hall, families welcome. Suggested donation: $5/person, all proceeds benefit TEAN and Tedford Housing.

Sunday 12/15

Wescustago Youth Choral Winter Concert, 3 p.m., 50+ singers from over a dozen towns. Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., $5-$10, wescustago.wordpress.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“Twisted Christmas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St., Bath. $15 in advance, $18 at the door, studiotheatreofbath.com.

“A Fairy Tale Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Friday 12/13

BaHaHa Humbug Comedy Show, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $12, explorefrontier.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: