PORTLAND — The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center and Portland Public Library have teamed up to create a New Mainer’s Guide to Greater Portland to help newcomers navigate the resources available in southern Maine.

The guidebook includes information on food and shelter, legal support, health care, community organizations, education and career advancement opportunities.

The guides will be available at a variety of locations, including at General Assistance offices in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook; Portland Adult Education/New Mainers Resource Center; ProsperityME; Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project; Catholic Charities Maine; Portland Office of Economic Opportunity; the welcome center; and the library. The guide is also online at www.welcomeimmigrant.org/resources.

Organizations interested in receiving copies of the guide, should contact the center at [email protected] or 517-3401.

