As of Tuesday, Dec. 10, registration for the Foulmouthed New Year’s Mile had inched its way past the 200 mark and appears destined to rival the 300-plus who participated in last year’s inaugural event.

Created by Giddy Up Productions and hosted by Foulmouthed Brewing, the event celebrates the arrival of the New Year with a quick spin South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood.

The race begins at noon, giving participants plenty of time to recuperate after a late night. The start and finish lines are just steps away from Foulmouthed Brewing on Ocean Street.

Following the race, all participants age 21 and older will receive a 16-ounce stainless steel tumbler pre-filled with Brat Amber Ale. Underage participants will receive just the tumbler.

Last year, unseasonably calm conditions prevailed on race day – bright and sunny with temps in the 30-degree range.

What will 2020 bring?

“Jan. 1 in Maine can be quite cold,” said Erik Boucher, race director. “Be sure to dress warm. The race will be held regardless of snow and temperature conditions.”

In addition to the festive New Year atmosphere, the race also features cash prizes (pending approval from sponsor GWI, according to the race website) for the top male and female finishers.

There are also age-group awards, in 10-year increments, to the top male and female finishers.

Last year’s women’s champion, Marah Borgman, of Portland, is expected back to defend her title. She won with a time of 5 minutes, 30 seconds last year. Last year’s men’s champion, Cameron Cook, of Dover, New Hampshire, was not registered as of Dec. 9. His winning time in 2019 was 4:44.

The course is simple, beginning at 15 Ocean St., with two turns: Right on Market Street and right on Waterman Drive.

The finish line is just around the bend near Thomas Knight Park, back on Ocean Street. Beware of the cobblestones at the traffic circle between the start and Market Street. The course is USATF certified.

After the race, runners are invited into Foulmouthed Brewery to receive a commemorative tumbler filled with a complimentary beer. A beer garden will be set up outside in the brewery parking lot.

Participants will be asked provide an ID if they did not receive a wristband during bib pick-up.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/SouthPortland/FoulmouthedNewYearsMile.

Dan King is editor/page designer for the Kennebunk Post and South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Sentry. His first mile of 2020 will be in Knightville on New Year’s Day. Las Vegas has posted the over-under at 7 minutes, 15 seconds.

