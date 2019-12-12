YORK COUNTY — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine State Beekeepers Association announce registration is now open for their 5-week Fall Beginner Bee School, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 through March 12, at: Downs Conference Room, 15 Oak St., Springvale.

Instructor Larry Peiffer, Master Beekeeper and former MSBA vice president, will discuss honeybee colonies, hive construction, pests and diseases, honey production and seasonal management of the hive. Participants may also observe area hives and gain hands-on experience during a field lab at a later date.

Cost is $95 per person, $140 for two people who share materials, and includes a one-year membership in the York County Beekeepers Association. Pre-register by Jan. 31. Find more information and register online at https://extension.umaine.edu/york/programs/beginner-bee-school/ or contact the UMaine Extension York County office, 800.287.1535 (in state), 207.324.2814, [email protected]

To request a disability accommodation, call Frank Wertheim, 800.287.1535 (in state), 207.324.2814.

