Every year for the past 15, the Dyer Library and Saco Museum have been the site of the Festival of Trees, a grand celebration of the Christmas season, as well as an important fund raiser for our small, non-profit organization. You’ve heard of it, I’m sure!

Just one aspect of the festival is our raffle. All of the raffle items are donated by members of our community and this year we have some remarkable (and valuable) prizes. Recalling that the festival is such an important fundraiser for us, it’s still worth mentioning that your purchase of raffle tickets is a very significant part of that effort.

This year, one of our most popular offerings is … (drum roll, please), a pair of tickets to the Boston Bruins’ Jan. 9 game against Winnipeg, along with a Bruins’ hat to keep you warm, and a gift card for you to use while you savor their exciting, lopsided win.

But, of course, there are other valuable items for you to try to win with your raffle tickets. Among these: four passes for tours of the Longfellow House, restaurant gift certificates for Longhorn Steakhouse, Joseph’s By the Sea, Sea Salt, Fernleaf Bakery, Applebee’s, Ninety-nine, Koi and Jimmy the Greek’s. You can get a car wash kit or a four wheel alignment, oil change and tire rotation. How about a handmade rug, one of several quilts, tickets to the Maine Mariners or roundtrip travel on the Amtrak Downeaster for two adults between any two stations?

In addition to all of these items there are gorgeously decorated wreaths, trees, either 4- or 7-feet tall, to win as well as men’s and women’s high-style slippers, gift cards to Hannaford, Shaw’s and Reny’s, and even one for the UPS store — for all of your holiday shipping needs.

Raffle tickets are just three for $5 and the last day to enter will be Dec. 19. The drawing will be on the 20th, and after you win, you can stop by and pick up your marvelous loot anytime between Dec. 20 and 29 during our regular hours. That means that you will have a second opportunity to savor the sparkling decorations to really put you in the mood for the Christmas holiday.

Please don’t forget to stop and see Santa who will visit the Saco Museum on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 12:30 to 3 p.m., or to enjoy the over 1,000 entries in the Student Drawing Contest that are all displayed at the library. Even more critically, remember that each and every dollar we raise goes directly toward running the Dyer Library and Saco Museum, making this truly a win/win proposition. You have a great time visiting, you (may) win some loot, and we have money to buy books for the library and to care for precious historic objects in the museum. Don’t miss it!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: