Start school vacation with LEGO Day at the library

South Portland Public Library will host an all-day LEGOpalooza at the Main Library on Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Build the day away at the all-day building event. Come create, play, and socialize while playing with LEGOs. Drop in for a few minutes, or build for hours. The library will have snacks to munch on and raffles to enter. The library will supply the LEGOs, and participants will supply the creativity. All ages.

For more information, call Youth Services at 767-7660.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the South Portland Public Library.

South Portland Sewing Centre awards International Sewing Month prize

South Portland Sewing Centre is announced Deborah Freedman as a prizewinner for International Sewing Month 2019. She has won a Singer Fashion Mate sewing machine. Freedman registered for the prize drawing during South Portland Sewing Centre’s Sewing Month celebration.

The lucky prize winner’s prize registration slip was chosen at random from thousands of other drawing entries at the VDTA/SDTA in Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 18. The association, along with numerous manufacturers in the sewing industry, help sponsor prize giveaways to promote September as International Sewing Month.

International Sewing Month, held each September, is a way for independent sewing dealers to thank current customers for their business and show new customers the quality products and services they can provide.

“It’s always exciting to see one of your own customers win a prize. We’d like to thank everyone who stopped by the store,” said Debbie Clement, South Portland Sewing Centre manager, in a press release. “You’ve made sewing month a success.”

Annual Rotary Christmas tree sale begins

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club will receive its first truckload of Christmas trees early on Friday, Nov. 29 and begin sales that same day at 9 a.m. at Mill Creek Park in South Portland.

This is the 58th consecutive year for the club’s major annual fundraiser. The club has ordered in excess of 2,000 Maine-grown trees this year.

Each year since 1962, the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has sold Christmas trees to raise money for community charitable causes.

“This for us as Rotary, a service club, is a major fundraising event that permits us to support local initiatives in our communities throughout the year,” said Michael Geneseo, the club’s tree sale chairman for 2019. “It it also provides us the opportunity to spread good cheer throughout the area, not to mention high quality trees.”

Rotary President, David Lourie of Cape Elizabeth, said that 100 percent of profits obtained through this sale goes to charity. Because of demand in past seasons, Rotary’s trees will continue to be primarily in the 6-8 foot range. There will also be some in the 5-6 foot category and some 8-10 footers.

Advent wreath-making event set for South Portland

Free gatherings to make Advent wreaths will be held at five different churches in the next week.

Advent is the four-week period leading up to Christmas, a time of preparation for the celebration of the Lord’s birth in which Christians celebrate the way the Lord comes into our lives each day. It is a time of heightened prayer, penance, and preparations.

Advent wreaths traditionally consist of a circle of evergreen branches with four candles, three purple and one pink or rose colored (pictured below). During Advent, candles are progressively lit week by week, beginning with a single purple candle. During the second week, two purple candles are lit, followed by two purple candles and the pink candle during the third week, and then all four candles. The rose-colored or pink candle coincides with the Third Sunday of Advent (Gaudete Sunday), on which the priest also wears pink or rose, is a time of celebration, noting that Advent is nearing completion and Christmas is near.

Individuals and families are invited to come together on Sunday, Dec. 1, to make Advent wreaths and Christmas ornaments at Holy Cross Church, located on 124 Cottage Road in South Portland. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The suggested donation for this event is $10 per individual/family.

The blessing of an Advent Wreath traditionally takes place on the First Sunday of Advent (Dec. 1, 2019) or on the evening before the First Sunday of Advent. When the blessing of the Advent Wreath is celebrated in the home, it is appropriate that it be blessed by a parent or another member of the family. To view a blessing from “Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers,” visit www.portlanddiocese.org/adventwreath. A special Advent section has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website and will be updated throughout November and December with new material. The section includes many useful features and resources including a variety of prayers, blessings, and reflections; downloadable and interactive calendars; giving opportunities at parishes; and event listings for the diocese. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.

240 Strings Community Concert: At Twilight

The Portland Piano Trio will present a concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Mechanics’ Hall. The concert begins at dusk (4 p.m.) and is free, although donations are encouraged. All proceeds to benefit 240 Strings students in their violin, cello, piano, and chamber music studies.

Musicians of the Portland Piano Trio – Tracey Jasas-Hardel (violin), Wayne Smith (cello), and Anastasia Antonacos (piano) – have performed in concert halls around the world, including in New York, Washington D.C., Europe, and China, to name a few. Recognized as “among the city’s must-hear groups” by critic Allan Kozinn, the trio is committed to bringing “energy, understanding, technique, insight, great beauty, humor, impressive ensemble, and shared musical values” to the music they play. Their varied programs feature traditional repertoire alongside newer works. The trio was chosen for a week-long residency two years in a row at the prestigious Avaloch Farm Institute in New Hampshire.

The program will feature the E-Flat Trio by Schubert, written in the twilight of his life, and Night Scenes by Donald Crockett, Los Angeles-based composer and conductor. Crockett is the recipient of a 2013 Arts and Letters Award in Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters for outstanding artistic achievement, as well as a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2006. He has also received grants and prizes from the Barlow Endowment, Bogliasco Foundation, Copland Fund, Copland House, Kennedy Center Friedheim Awards, Meet the Composer, the National Endowment for the Arts, New Music USA and many others. His music is published by Keiser Classical and Doberman/Yppan and recorded on the Albany, BMOP Sound, CRI, Doberman/Yppan, ECM, Innova, Laurel, New World, Orion and Pro Arte/Fanfare labels. Deeply committed to education, Donald Crockett is Professor and chair of the Composition Program, director of Thornton Edge new music ensemble and assistant dean for Faculty Affairs at the USC Thornton School of Music, as well as Senior Composer-in-Residence with the Bennington Chamber Music Conference.

240 Strings, founded in 2016, cultivates young minds and hearts by providing free classical music education, while building community along the way. To learn more about 240 Strings or the performers, visit www.240strings.org or call 221-2613.

Mad Horse Theatre and PortFringe team up

Take a break from the holiday hubbub with Mad Horse Theatre and PortFringe Maine’s Fringe Festival, bringing back to stage highlights from the last two years of PortFringe insanity. Come check out local fringe theatre and performance this December with a re-mount of PortFringe favorites for eight crazy days.

Eight Days of Fringe is the antidote to that traditional holiday schlock. Get into our celebration of the variety of performing artists that make southern Maine’s theater scene tick, and why it’s so sick. From solos to ensembles, improv to musical, comedy to drama, Eight Days of Fringe runs two consecutive weekends, concluding Dec. 12-15. Each show features two (and sometimes three) local acts that made their debuts during PortFringe 2018 and 2019.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturdays shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m.,and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Catch one show for $18 or get passe”: 2 tickets for $30, 3 tickets for $40 or 4 tickets for $50. Tickets available at the door. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland.

For more information please call 747-4148 or email [email protected] Visit www.madhorse.com or visit Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company).

The remaining schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Act 1: Act 2 of Jesus Christ Superstar on A Miniature Stage (Tophat Productions). Act 2: Aardvark Boat Tours – Combo Pack – Now with Included free map. A historical adventure through Portland with Capt. Aardvarky.

Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. Act 1: Act 2 of Jesus Christ Superstar on A Miniature Stage (Tophat Productions). Act 2: Mythcommunication (Chimera Theater Collective).

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Act 1: When Speaking to an Extraterrestrial, a showcase of spoken word poetry by queer mixed race black suicide survivor, Maya Williams and The Unkindest Cut; Jocelyn Leighton and J Dionne explore depression, OCD, self criticism and how we live with it – Act 2: Keepin’ It Real with Wilson. Meet the rising star of the Cleveland talk show circuit.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 pm Act 1: Aardvark Boat Tours – Combo Pack. Act 2: YES & Co. Improv fun with inspired on-the-spot true stories.

Sunday, December 15 @ 2 pm Act 1: War: A Love Story (Polyphonic Theatre Ensemble); Act2: A Gluten Farewell Tour. Do you fear you love bread more than people? Comedian Kate Ghiloni shines a light into the dark corners of how we eat, love and live.

Sunday, Dec. 15 @ 7:00 pm Act 1: When Speaking to an Extraterrestrial, a showcase of spoken word poetry by queer mixed race black suicide survivor, Maya Williams and The Unkindest Cut; Jocelyn Leighton and J Dionne explore depression, OCD, self criticism and how we live with it – Act 2: Keepin’ It Real with Wilson. Meet the rising star of the Cleveland talk show circuit.

Scarborough High Mixed Chorus to perform at St. Augustine Anglican Church

The Scarborough High School Mixed Chorus will perform a Winter Concert at St. Augustine Anglican Church on Saturday, Dec. 14. The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Patrick Volker, the chorus provided a range of spiritual music from around the world. The program will include familiar songs of the season including “The Carol of the Bells” and the “Coventry Carol.” Also offered will be songs from around the world, such as “Oy es dia de Placer” by Tomas Pascual, “The Twelve Days After Christmas” and “Night of Silence.” The concert will include a sing-along of favorite holiday favorites.

“We are thrilled to again host the Mixed Chorus,” said Valerie Kazarian, St. Augustine’s senior warden. “These events are always popular and so enjoyable. We hope everyone will want to come.”

“The fantastic thing about choral harmony is that it complements and reflects so many diverse styles of music,” said Volker. “The high energy evening is likely to create a lasting impression with the audience. It was a show worth attending, for sure.”

“We truly enjoy having the High School join us for this evening of music,” said Kazarian. “This was our third event with the high school chorus, and we will certainly be inviting them back.”

Library to host concert with Fódhla

The South Portland Public Library welcomes Fódhla, a trio of talented female musicians, to perform at the next After Hours concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 8:30 pm at the library’s Main location. The group is composed of fiddler Ellery Klein, guitarist Bethany Waickman and Irish flutist Nicole Rabata.

Fódhla (pronounced foe-luh) brings both energy and artistry to the traditional music stage. The trio’s sound is firmly rooted in the traditional Irish melodies and ornamentation that fiddler Klein and flute player Rabata honed during years spent abroad in Ireland’s cities Cork, Limerick, and Ennis. Fiddle and flute tunes are superbly supported by guitarist Waickman, whose chords unfold with driving rhythm perfected from years of playing for contradances.

Cognizant of their North American roots, Fódhla aims to appeal to a broad audience by bringing variety, inventive harmonies and unique arrangements to traditional music. Fódhla has played a variety of venues across Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the iconic Celtic music series at Portland’s Blue and The Backroom at the Burren in Somerville, Massachusetts. The trio has been well received at festivals such as Portland, Maine’s Saltwater Festival, the Maine Celtic Celebration, KVMR Celtic Fest in Grass Valley, California, and the Boston Celtic Music Festival.

The program will be held outside of the library’s usual hours of operation and regular library services will not be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to this event is free. Questions can be directed to the South Portland Public Library at 767-7660. Visit the library website at www.SouthPortlandLibrary.com or follow on Facebook.

The program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the South Portland Public Library.

Woodard & Curran Foundation Awards national grant to Friends of Casco Bay’s Climate Change Initiative

On Nov. 7, Woodard & Curran Foundation presented Friends of Casco Bay’s Executive Director Cathy Ramsdell with a gift: $100,000 over three years. The foundation’s Giving Committee selected Friends of Casco Bay from a pool of nearly 60 grant applicants from around the county. The grant of $100,000 will help support the South Portland-based nonprofit’s 10-year initiative to confront climate change through technology, monitoring, and community engagement.

Friends of Casco Bay will use the $100,000 as it establishes three high-tech continuous monitoring stations across the Bay to collect hourly data year-round and to engage the community in its work to advance policy and behavioral changes to address the impacts of climate change.

The Woodard & Curran Foundation supports environmental nonprofits working to protect our water and environment. Barry Sheff, president of the foundation, said, “The work Friends is doing to monitor the impact of climate change in Casco Bay is incredibly productive in driving education and policy-making within Maine and beyond. This is the first Impact Grant we’ve made in Maine, and on behalf of all of our donors, we are happy to support Friends of Casco Bay with this Impact Grant.”

As the Woodard & Curran Foundation looks ahead to its 10th anniversary in 2020, Friends of Casco Bay will celebrate its 30th year improving and protecting the environmental health of Casco Bay through science, community engagement, and advocating for improvements in water quality.

Easterseals Maine cuts ribbon on new location

On Nov. 25 Easterseals Maine officially made Atlantic Place in South Portland its new home with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Easterseals provides services to ensure that all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Easterseals Maine Development Director Joseph Reagan said the move is an exciting step for the future of the organization.

“We are thrilled to be in this new location offering the incredible caliber of services that Easterseals provides statewide,” said Reagan. “We hope people will attend the ribbon cutting to get to know us a bit more so we can continue to grow the impact our services have on the state of Maine.”

Easterseals Maine’s new space is located at 14 Atlantic Place (near the Maine Mall). The ribbon cutting event was sponsored by Rowe Ford in Westbrook, a long-term supporter of Easterseals Maine and Veterans Count’s programs.

For Military and Veterans Services, Easterseals continues to offer case management to assist with needs surrounding employment, housing, mental/medical health, benefits, etc. It also continues to offer emergency financial assistance for veterans in the state of Maine. For more information or referral eligibility, call 828-0754 or email [email protected]

For the Children’s Case Management, it currently has no wait list. For more information, call 828-0754.

Businesses recognized for community contributions

The South Portland Economic Development Committee honored six local

businesses for their contributions to a strong and vibrant South Portland Business community.

The awards and this year’s winners are as follows:

Small Business of the Year Award (25 or fewer employees) – Honoring a small organization that

has a major impact in the City of South Portland.

This year’s winner is Organic Roots (545 Westbrook St.). In 2014, lifelong South Portland

resident Betsy Harding opened Organic Roots, the first cruelty-free, organic, and 100 percent vegan salon

in Maine. Innovative and thriving, Organic Roots has been committed to customer satisfaction and

providing environmentally conscious services in the Brick Hill neighborhood for the past five years.

New Business of the Year Award – Honoring one of the new great additions to the South Portland

Business Community.

This year’s winner is Knitting Nook (124 Sawyer St.). Established by Lisa Plourde in Ferry

Village, the Knitting Nook uniquely offers food, drinks, and knitting all in one cozy space. More

than your average yarn shop, the Knitting Nook brings together neighbors, community members,

and local artists.

Santo “Sam” DiPietro Community Impact Award – Honoring an individual, business, agency,

organization, community or nonprofit corporation, which has gone above and beyond to make

the South Portland business community, and the community as a whole, a better place to live, work,

and locate a business. Consideration may include expanding and/or diversifying the workforce,

improvements to health and environmental sustainability, and/or other contributions.

This year’s winner is Elizabeth Darling of Maine Roofing, Inc. (24 Bishop Ave.). For the

past eight years, Elizabeth Darling, “Liz”, has brought together volunteers and a coalition of community

partners to provide children from less fortunate families with warm winter clothes, toys, and school

supplies on Christmas Day. Maine Roofing, Inc., Liz’s employer, has volunteered its time, location,

and trucks to organize and deliver the presents to families each year. Liz’s remarkable ability to

bring the community together for the greater good has made the holidays easier and more joyful for

families across South Portland.

Business Leader of the Year Award – Honoring an individual that has set a lasting precedent for

success and innovation for the South Portland Business Community.

This year’s winner is Fred Pape III of Pape Chevrolet (425 Westbrook St.) and Pape Subaru

(2065 Broadway). Family-owned and operated for over 50 years in South Portland, Pape Chevrolet

and Pape Subaru have been generous contributors to the community. From hosting the annual Tri

for a Cure reception to supporting community events and local nonprofits, the Pape dealerships have

made many positive impacts across South Portland under the leadership of Fred Pape III.

Business of the Year Award – (Greater than 25 employees) – Honoring a business that has most

profoundly improved and strengthened the South Portland business community.

This year’s winner is Saunders Electronics (192 Gannet Drive). David Saunders, the founder of

Saunders Electronics, opened the doors of its South Portland location in 2007. A well-known and

award winning Electronic Manufacturing Systems (EMS) company, Saunders Electronics has

provided technical capabilities and quality control systems to a broad array of industries, such as

military, medical, and industrial controls.

Economic Development of the Year Award – Honoring a business with ongoing investment in

and contributions to the Economic Vitality of the City of South Portland.

This year’s winner is New Gen Hospitality, LLC (50 Maine Mall Road). In mid-2018 New Gen

Hospitality opened the Home2Suites by Hilton at 50 Maine Mall Road. Suresh Gali and his family

have built, or purchased several hospitality properties – the company currently operates four

hospitality properties in South Portland. The company has been supportive of several area not for

profit organizations, such as STRIVE.

Peoples Methodist schedules Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway in South Portland. The event will feature a variety of handmade crafts, used books, homemade candies and baked goods. Other popular booths will be the new, used and vintage jewelry, nearly new items and trash to treasure.

Available for purchase will be an array of luncheon goodies like chowder, chili, hot dogs, sandwiches and rolls.

