Skateboard forum scheduled for Dec. 17

To the editor,

I’m a resident of Ferry Village, a senior, and an enthusiastic fan of the sport of skateboarding. So I was thrilled and excited when the prospect of a skateboard park in South Portland appeared to be in the works — and equally puzzled and disappointed when the first preferred site proposed by the working committee was rejected out of hand by city council.

Since then, I’ve been paying closer attention and attending Skateboard Committee meetings. The committee went back to work with a will. They assessed the suitability of a variety of proposed sites and enlisted help from a vetted professional park builder to rate the feasibility of each site, based on established standards of accessibility, visibility, proximity to facilities, and available parking, as well as compatibility with neighbors surrounding each location and potential costs. Now they are ready to present the results of their extensive and thorough work on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. at a public forum in city hall.

The skate park will be a significant asset to the recreational resources of South Portland, supporting multiple uses and participants across an age range. Those like me, who will surely never place foot on a skate or scooter again, but love the skill, agility and beauty of skateboarding, will have an opportunity to enjoy being spectators.

Based on ideas the committee has considered, the park itself will be designed thoughtfully for the most varied and safest uses, well-integrated into the site, and visually attractive. It is past time that the city acted on the long-expressed desire for this facility. If you are interested in the success of this project and believe as I do that it will enrich our community, please come show your support at the upcoming meeting.

Diana Fish

Ferry Village

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous