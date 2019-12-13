Stolen signs a costly blow

To the editor,

Recently the town of Arundel was vandalized. Some individuals clearly have issues with our community. In doing so, they’ve given a contemptuous hand salute to all of us – each and every Arundel taxpayer and resident.

What happened? Late one recent rainy weekend night, the beautiful hand carved Arundel sign on Route 1 as you enter Arundel from Biddeford was cut down and stolen. Installed in 2003 with funding from a state grant and town funding, the sign was gone in 60 seconds.

A prank by teenagers? No Way. These were so-called adults on a mission. How can we be so sure? Sensing initial success, the following night the perpetrators cut down and stole the other three Arundel signs – one on Route 1 coming from Kennebunk and the two on Route 111 at either end of town.

These signs will cost taxpayers about $20,000 to replace and secure them.

Arundel has made tremendous strides in recent years. Our kids are receiving outstanding educations in modern, well-protected schools. Just days ago, Arundel voters approved much-needed funding for a new municipal facility. The Arundel Historical Society and the Arundel Conservation Trust are making real headway toward developing a stronger sense of community. The Arundel-Kennebunkport Cottages plus substantial residential and business growth are all contributing significantly to keeping tax increases at a minimum. The town of Arundel has significant positive momentum.

What a shame that these criminals have struck such a childish and costly blow to our community. Regardless, they will not stop the positive community momentum that Arundel’s decent citizens continually display.

If anyone has any knowledge about this shameful incident, please contact Arundel’s town manager at 985-4201, ext. 115. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Jack Reetz

Arundel

Impeach or not to impeach

To the editor,

While we already know that our GOP senators will never jeopardize their own self-interest and impeach their boss, we can still be thankful we have responsible individuals who refuse to close their eyes and look the other way, while witnessing this president’s ongoing dangerous trajectory. It’s not so much what he has done, but, more importantly, what he might and likely will do next, which should gravely concern every American.

So and even in spite of the current overwhelming evidence, the main reason to proceed with impeachment ultimately comes down to “What will this loose cannon do next? And, in that same light, “If not now, when” and hopefully before it is too late.

Jim Thompson

Kennebunk

Contributions to tree lighting appreciated

To the editor,

Kennebunk Parks and Recreation would like to express its appreciation to those who helped make our 36th annual Christmas tree lighting a huge success. Once again, we celebrated in the Tibbetts Plaza on Main Street and it was wonderful to see a record number of folks having fun and ringing in this festive season. It was wonderful to have the Kennebunk Free Library join us with their holiday program and we look forward to having the Brick Store Museum back again next year.

We would like to thank the Kennebunk High School Chamber Choir which performed under the direction of Jesse Wakeman, our wonderful emcee John Downing, Tom Bragg for providing Santa’s ground transportation and Video Creations for donating its time and talent. Another big thanks goes out to our corporate sponsors: AndrewsMilligan, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Boulangerie – A Proper Bakery, Camden National Bank, Keller Williams Real Estate – the Thomas Team, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce, Kennebunk Savings Bank, Smitty’s Cinema and Well-Housed for generously providing goodies and gifts.

The beautiful tree this year was donated by Donna Merrill-Walls and her husband Gene in memory of Mary Tanner to acknowledge that Mary was a good friend and will never be forgotten. Donna and Mary were friends growing up and Donna is a member of the Justice for Mary group.

Again this year, Santa hosted a skating party at the Waterhouse Center and was joined by Kenny Bear the mascot.

In order to make this event a reality each year, we extend our gratitude to the crews of Kennebunk Light and Power for their continuous work installing and maintaining all the tree lights in our downtown. Also, the cooperation from Kennebunk Police Department, Kennebunk Fire Rescue and Kennebunk Public Services is very important and much appreciated.

Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Department

