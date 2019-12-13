TOPSHAM – Edward C. Melville, 76, of Topsham passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 13, 1942, the son of Horace and Katherine (Barnes) Melville of Brunswick, where he attended schools.

Edward enjoyed being at camp at “The Forks”, hunting and fishing, tending to his garden, woodcarving and working on small engines. He was a member of the “Laborers International Union of North America” where he worked as a construction laborer, retiring from C.C.B. in Portland.

Edward is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia (Bergquist) Melville, a son, Edward C. Melville II and his wife, Megan, of Whitefield, a daughter, Bonni S. Melville of Whitefield; stepdaughters, Tina (Wilson) Churchill and husband, Caleb, of Somerville and Sheri (Wilson) Ridgeway and husband Mark of Lewiston. Edward also leaves behind a brother, Arthur Melville and his wife, Joanne, of Bath; sisters, Juanita and husband, Raymond Dyer, of Topsham, and Judith Kenny of Arundel, as well as three grandchildren: Tyson and Breanna Churchill and Kelsea Wilson, four great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.

Edward’s family and friends will hold a private celebration of his life next summer. His family wishes to thank CHANS Hospice for making Edward comfortable and helping the family through their difficult time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Donations may be made to CHANS Hospice,

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous