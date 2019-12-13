FREEPORT – Kristin W. Bernhart of Freeport, Maine, passed away Dec 1, 2019.

Kris grew up in Alexandria, Va., where she attended St. Agnes School and graduated from TC Williams High School in 1975. She attended both VA TECH and VCU in Communication, Art & Design. She successfully pursued her artistic interests with her own graphic design firm as well as faux painting and murals. She moved to Freeport, Maine, in 2010, where she was co-owner of Freeport True Value Hardware.

She is acutely missed by her husband, Woody, and son, John Woodbury, of Freeport, Maine; sisters, Kate Bernhart and Kim Ryan of Alexandria, Va.; niece, Kelsey Ryan; grandniece, Nora Ingram; in-laws, Lee and Judy Woodbury of New York City and Linda Piercy of Florida, also lifelong friends from high school, neighbors and business associates in Virginia and fellow business owners in Freeport, Maine.

In her memory please plant something green and do an artistic endeavor

in her honor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous