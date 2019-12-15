DURHAM – Mildred P. Gagnon, often referred to as “Mel” by family members and “Millie” by friends, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. She was born in Van Buren, Maine, the daughter of Claude and Flavie (Thibodeau) Labrecque. Mildred was very involved with her family, they were the center of her life. She was a homemaker and mother of five children. She loved knitting and crocheting, wining many blue ribbons at the Cumberland Fair and teaching this skill to her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Her grand and great-grandchildren’s fondest memories were sleepovers at Memere’s house. She and her husband always made it a point to attend all of the children’s activities and events. In her younger years, she loved to bowl and was part of a bowling team. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Merile A Gagnon; brothers, Donald Labrecque, Ronald (Jim) Labrecque, Bertrand (Bert) Labrecque and Noman ( Roger) Labrecque and a granddaughter, Allison Gagnon. She is survived by a son, Daniel Gagnon and his wife Nan of Sabattus, Maine and former daughter-in-law, Beth Fox of Cumberland, Maine; daughter, Diana Gagnon Carr and her husband Chuck of Durham, Maine, son, David Gagnon and his wife Judy of North Yarmouth, Maine; son, Mark Gagnon and his wife, Debra, of Freeport, Maine; daughter, Gail Gagnon Carver and her husband, David, of Durham, Maine; grandchildren, Tricia Downs, Christopher Gagnon, Schyler Gagnon, Mike Lindholm, Amanda Carr, Adam Carr, Hilary Shorey, Danielle Hunt, Amy White, Sarah Herrick, Benjamin Gagnon, Ashley Brown and Brent Carver; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Brezler, Caleb Brezler, Lillian Brezler, Lydia Gagnon, Annabelle Gagnon, Brock Gagnon, Levi Gagnon, Cameron Hunt, Madison Hunt, Isaac Shultz, Alexander White, Jaxton Herrick, Kylie Brown, Averie Brown, Trystin Brown, Tyrnity Brown, Jose Rosquete, Liam Carver and Blake Carver; brother, Roderick (Rod) Labrecque of Landrum, S.C.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 21, at St. Jude’s Church, 134 Main St., Freeport, Maine. Interment will be in the spring. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Millie’s online guest book.

