ROCKLAND – Edward Murray Collins, 64, died unexpectedly following a cardiac event, Dec. 12, 2019.

Ed was born in Rockland, June 12, 1955, the first child of Samuel and Dorothy Collins. He grew up on Samoset Road in Rockland in a close-knit neighborhood and community. Ed attended local schools, graduating from Rockland District High School in 1973. He received a B.A. in Environmental Studies from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Following college, he worked for Maine Congressman David F. Emery in his Rockland and Washington, D.C. offices as a Legislative Assistant focusing on environmental and marine matters. He received his law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon in 1984. Edward was a member of the Maine Bar since 1984, practicing in Rockland since 1985 when he joined his father to practice law at the firm currently known as Hanscom and Collins, PA.

Active in local non-profit corporations, Ed served on the North Haven Foundation, the North Haven Development Corporation, the Megunticook Watershed Association and St. George Community Sailing. He was on the boards of the Farnsworth Art Museum, the Camden Public Library, the Georges River Land Trust, and the Mid-Coast Mental Health Association. He was President of the Rockland Cemetery Association and a board member of MCH Neighbor Foundation and the Center for Maine Contemporary Arts. He is a past President of the Knox County Bar Association and a member of the Maine Bar Association.

Ed loved being outside especially canoeing, kayaking, waterskiing, snow skiing and gardening. He shared this love of the outdoors with his children, family and friends. He also loved a good debate. Ed was a great cook and worked hard to create the perfect loaf of French bread.

Ed is survived by his partner, Susan Trenholm, his children, Jane R. Collins, S. Wilson Collins and fiancé, Jo, Abigail E. Goodridge and husband Michael, and Emma M. Collins and partner Scott. He is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Collins Macomber and husband Jon and Diane Collins Field and husband Sumner, his aunt Barbara Lebel and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, December 19, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. A celebration of life will be Friday, December 20, at 11 a.m., at the Samoset Resort.

To share a memory or story with Ed’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com

Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s memory to the Megunticook

Watershed Assoc.

PO Box 443

Camden ME 04843

Megunticook.org

or, The Georges River

Land Trust

8 North Main Street,

Suite 200

Rockland ME 04841

Georgesriver.org

