SOUTH PORTLAND – Raymond J. Cady, 88, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Raymond was born in Portland on Feb. 3, 1931, the son of Raymond and Catherine (Lydon) Cady.

Raymond grew up on the West End of Portland, ironically, right next door to his future wife, Louise Kane. They were lucky enough to grow up together, dating in high school and then they were married on June 13, 1953 at St. Dominic’s.

Ray enlisted in the United States Marine Corps out of high school, which allowed him and Louise to travel throughout the country during his time in the service. Ray was deployed in Vietnam for two years and while overseas, Louise and their son, Paul returned to Maine to await his arrival. After his time in the service and retirement, Ray and Louise made their forever home in South Portland. After retirement, Ray and Louise spent time traveling the country seeing various places, from Boston all the way to California and all by car!

When he wasn’t traveling, he enjoyed his time spent with Paul and Kelsey when they came to visit from Missouri, playing golf, whether it was in his yard or on the golf course, watching the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox or just puttering around the house making improvements on his home.

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Louise(Kane) Cady; his brother, Joseph Cady and his sister, Helen LaBrecque.

Ray is survived by his son, Paul Cady of St. Louis, Mo.; his granddaughter, Kelsey Poignee and her husband Brandon of St. Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law, Betty Cook of Standish; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Ray’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service. A reception and continued celebration of Ray’s life will follow at the funeral home. To view Ray’s complete obituary or share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

