WESTBROOK – Howard R. Murphy, 58, died in Westbrook on Dec. 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, Mass., the son of Michael and Dianne (Eaton) Murphy.

He was a house painter by trade and in his soul he was an artist. He spent years carving canes from branches he found in the woods. He gave many to family and friends and even sold a few.

He loved hard rock and attended many concerts with friends. He loved spending time on Highland Lake.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his best hunting buddy, his brother, Perry.

He is survived by his much loved daughter, Summer Lee Bryant, her partner, Jason Hasugulig; and two grandchildren, Brooklyne and Carter. He is also survived by his sisters, Cynthia and Michele of Windham, Corinne of Naples, his brothers Michael (wife Kathy) of New Hampshire and Sean of Scarborough. He is also survived by aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and numerous friends.

There will be a private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To express condolences or to participate in Howard’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

