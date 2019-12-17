BRUNSWICK – Ann Robertson passed away peacefully at Horizon’s Living and Rehab on Dec. 14, 2019, and is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior. Ann was born May 5, 1932 in Portland. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, James (Jim) Robertson. Ann graduated as valedictorian from Freeport High School class of 1949, and Fisher College in Boston in 1951. Her first employment was at Children’s Hospital in Boston and Thorndike Laboratory, Harvard Medical School at Boston City Hospital as a medical secretary. She was a homemaker most of her life and when her children were older, she worked at Allen, Sterling and Lothrop in Falmouth and as Secretary at the West Falmouth Baptist Church. She was a member of West Falmouth Baptist Church for 50-plus years and was active as a Sunday school teacher, Deaconess and on many different committees. She loved gardening, bird watching and mackerel fishing in Casco Bay with Jim at the helm! Cardinals were her favorite birds to see at the feeder. Ann is survived by her husband Jim; her daughter, Linda (Robertson) Googins (Jim) of North Yarmouth, Son, Steven Robertson (Kelley) of New Gloucester. Grandchildren Sarah (Googins) Durfee (Shawn) of Cumberland, Kevin Googins, (Christine) of North Yarmouth, Matthew Robertson, Brooklyn, N.Y., Melissa Robertson of New Gloucester. Kelsey McDonnell (Matt), Marissa Pelletier, Dana Pelletier and Victoria Pelletier. Her sister Jeannine (Macomber) Hunter (Jim) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Great-grandchildren who referred to her as “Big”, Owen Durfee, Delaney Googins, Gabriel Wright, Coby McDonnell. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Horizons Living and Rehab and Beacon Hospice for their loving care.The family invites you to a time of visitation at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth on Thursday December 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A service will be celebrated on Friday, December 20 at West Falmouth Baptist Church on Mountain Rd in Falmouth at 11 a.m. Committal services will be in the spring. You may offer your condolences or share your memories online at www.lindquistfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Falmouth Baptist Church Memorial Fund,18 Mountain Rd,Falmouth, ME 04105, orPine Tree Society149 Front St,Bath, ME 04530

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous