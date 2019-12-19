Music



Jan. 4

Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert, fundraiser featuring Windham High School alumni, 7-8:30 p.m., Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road. Tickets: $8.50 students, $10.50 seniors, $12.50 adults.

Seagrass, Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: $10 at the door.

Theater

Dec. 21

Gray Area Comedy, 8-9:30 p.m., presented by the River Comics at Birchwood Brewing, 19 Portland Road, Gray. Free.

Poetry

Dec. 21

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Reading, 7-9 p.m. Led by poets Anna Wrobel and Jim Donnelly. Suggested donation $4. Continuum for Creativity, 1 Westbrook Common – Suite 2, Westbrook.

Dance

Dec. 21 & 22

“The Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $30-$56, boxoffice.porttix.com/overview/vicnut.

