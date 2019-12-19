Re: “Letter to the editor: Recycling program too tame for our times,” by Joe Hardy (Dec. 16):

I will acknowledge that Mr. Hardy brings out some useful observations about the magnitude of the problem of waste reduction and disposal. Unfortunately, his political bias has to show its head when he says “once again … she (Sen. Susan Collins) doesn’t comprehend … .”

What we have here is a commentator who either can’t, or is in no position to, draft any concrete legislative proposals, criticizing a legislator who is and does something in the right direction.

Instead of making concrete, specific suggestions and just urging our senator to be more aggressive, he has to play the political putdown card.

I find that approach tiresome.

Philip Brooks

Southport

