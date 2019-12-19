Well, according to the news, there is a shortage of Christmas trees this year. Really?
Vendors use some excuse about the economy and planting, but have you ever noticed how many trees are still in their wrappers, never opened, the day after Christmas? Thousands of them statewide.
And, why is that? Greed! No one wants to pay $70 on a 30-day investment. If they’re lucky, vendors sell about half their inventory because of these ridiculous prices.
My question is: Instead of selling half of your trees for $70, why not sell all of your trees for an affordable $35? At that price you have eliminated waste, you’ve made your customers happy and you’ve shown true Christmas spirit.
Doug Davis
Windham
