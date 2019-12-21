I read the Maine Voices column “Portland should ban face-scanning software – now” (Dec. 11) with many questions. I see that the problem is whether the software is good enough to give true identification and therefore be worth the price.

As far as identifying someone in a particular place, that is their problem and responsibility. If they are a danger to the area, it would be nice to know to take corrective action. As far as foreigners calling us by our own name, so what? It’s you!

I wear a club jacket with my name on it so people will know who I am and what club I represent (like the antique car club). I don’t see anything wrong or any rules broken by knowing who you are.

Is the system good enough to tell the truth, and is it worth the price?

Paul Hanson

Standish

