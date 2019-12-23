AUGUSTA

Brig. Gen. Dwaine Drummond retires after 37 years of service

Brig. Gen. Dwaine Drummond was recognized for nearly four decades of military service during a retirement ceremony held in his honor Dec. 7. Adjutant General for Maine, Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham, presided over the celebration that also was attended by Drummond’s family, friends and members of the National Guard.

“It’s hard not to get emotional after everything that’s happened over the last 37 years,” said Drummond, who had served as director of joint staff since 2016. “I really feel like this journey just started.”

Drummond praised his wife, children and family for their support throughout his military career, including his father, Phil Drummond, 87, who attended the ceremony.

Enlisting as a maintenance supply clerk in 1983, Drummond rose through the ranks to staff sergeant, then was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1990 through officer candidate school. He commanded the former Charlie Company of the 133rd Engineer Battalion, later served as the executive officer and battalion commander of the 133rd, and also commanded at the brigade level at the 52nd Troop Command in Augusta. His time as the executive officer for the 133rd Engineer Battalion included a deployment to Iraq.

During his time as director of joint staff, the Maine National Guard made great strides in its international programs, particularly with the organization’s relationship with Montenegro, Maine’s partner through the U.S. State Department’s State Partnership Program. In June 2017, Montenegro officially joined NATO.

During the ceremony, Drummond was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service to the Maine Army National Guard. He also was presented with the Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal, an award presented by the Army Engineer Association for members who have had a significant impact on the entire U.S. Army Engineer Regiment.

Drummond concluded his remarks by encouraging service members to join and support veteran organizations, both as a way of thanking them for the support they give the current generation but also as a way to remain connected to the military community.

“Remember, when someone comes up to you and thanks you for your service, part of that is because of the legacy that they (veterans) built – it’s the uniform,” he said, referencing veterans’ past service and highlighting how they “paved the way” for today’s service members.

Prior to his promotion to brigadier general in 2016, Drummond retired as a full-time federal technician for the Maine Army National Guard after having served for 24 years in the directorate of facilities and engineering. In addition to the Legion of Merit, his awards include the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

