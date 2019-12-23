FALMOUTH

Myron Hager, 102, receives Falmouth’s Boston Post Cane

Myron Hager, 102, Falmouth’s oldest living resident, received the Boston Post Gold Cane on Dec. 10 during a ceremony that was attended by friends and family at OceanView at Falmouth. This New England tradition dates to 1909, in Massachusetts, when the town’s oldest resident received a gold-knobbed cane by town officials honoring longevity. Hager succeeded his good friend, Florence McCann, who held the honor since 2013 until her recent passing at age 107.

Hager is a resident at OceanView and a member of the OceanView Chorus. He has been singing since his youth, beginning as a member of the Statesmen Quartet at the University of Massachusetts, where he met his wife, Gladys.

Upon moving to Falmouth, Myron and Gladys sang for 50 years in the Falmouth Congregational Church Chorus, at local concerts and in Portland’s Magic of Christmas chorus for 25 years. The couple also sang duets for the late Walter Cronkite when he visited Maine.

The Hagers were OceanView’s first residents and lived together there for 26 years before Gladys passed in 2012.

When asked for the secret to his longevity, Myron advised to “participate in life” and “hang on when times get tough.”

Students celebrate new vehicle charging stations

Falmouth High School seniors Nicky Shapiro and Ben Rooks have been working to raise awareness about sustainability and future projects. Last Friday, their efforts were celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially dedicating four electric car charging stations that were installed at the school at 74 Woodville Road.

Shapiro and Rooks had been working to get the additional electric vehicle chargers installed on the school campus since last spring. They applied for and received a $10,000 grant from Efficiency Maine that was matched by the school to install the charging stations that have been functioning for the past few weeks. The chargers serve as a resource for the school community, as well as the community at large.

“Climate change is a global crisis and our project, no matter how small it may seem when looking at the big picture, is making a difference, and for that, we are incredibly proud,” Rooks wrote.

Following the ceremony, guests were treated to light refreshments.

PARSONSFIELD

Judy Ingram given 2019 Lifetime Service Award

Judy Ingram, a resident of Parsonsfield, was honored with the prestigious 2019 Lifetime Service Award by New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, a statewide organization whose membership consists of K-16 professionals and future professionals.

Ingram’s award was presented at the Jay B. Nash Award Dinner during the Association’s 82nd Annual Conference held at the Turning Stone Convention Center in November.

PORTLAND

Subway Cares donates $5,200 to local food bank

Subway restaurants of Portland donated $5,200 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank last week. The money was raised by the people of Maine through a two-week Subway Cares program in the restaurants.

The money raised is enough to provide 20,336 meals to hungry Mainers.

WELLS

Wreaths Across America greets junior high school

A steady, drenching rain fell Dec. 9 when the Wreaths Across America convoy rolled slowly by Wells Junior High School on its annual 750-mile journey to Arlington National Cemetery and other locations, bringing thousands of “remembrance wreaths” to be placed at the grave sites of military veterans.

Despite the wet weather, a large number of junior high students and staff members stood outside to greet the convoy of tractor trailers and other vehicles, including an escort by numerous area law enforcement officials.

Since 2007, Wreaths Across America has made either a full stop or a slow drive-by visit to WJHS. When the convoy stops, everyone gathers at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells for a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

The annual trip to Arlington National Cemetery to honor veterans during the holiday season was the idea of Morrill Worcester, president of the Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington. In 1992, Worcester brought a surplus of his company’s holiday wreaths to Arlington.

The tradition has grown exponentially, involving 1.8 million wreaths placed at grave sites around the United States in 2018. Morrill’s idea has evolved into what is now called National Wreaths Across America Day, which this year was Dec. 14.

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH

Maine Theater Fund awards $75,000 in grants to support community and professional theater

The Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation awarded 17 grants, totaling $75,000, to support professional and community theaters in the production and presentation of live theater.

Grant recipients include:

• Eastport Arts Center, to expand local interest in community theater in new directions that will allow two grassroots organizations to strengthen their legacies to the rising generation

• Good Theater Inc., for the company’s Second Stage series

• Lake Region Community Theatre, to improve sound by replacing a variety of microphones

• Levi Stewart Community Theater, to support The Curtain Project to replace the 45-year-old stage curtains and associated accessories with new, updated and flame-retardant materials.

The fund was established in 2005 to strengthen and sustain theater performances throughout the state. Awards are typically between $2,500 and $5,000. The next deadline for applications is Sept. 15.

For more details, go to mainecf.org.

SANFORD

Partners Bank awards $5,000 to theater scholarship

Partners Bank has donated $5,000 to the Seacoast Repertory Theatre to support the theater’s PAPA Scholarship Program for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire, based nonprofit performing arts center produces year-round programming and theatrical shows for youth, teens and seniors. It also is home to the Portsmouth Academy of Performing Arts, which offers classes, workshops, camps and production opportunities for hundreds of performers of all ages.

Both organizations work to keep costs low and ensure its programs are accessible to students of all backgrounds. Programming scholarships also are available to low-income families.

The bank’s donation will support the financial aid that is provided to the PAPA program candidates.

For more details, go to seacoastrep.org.

Waban names Jennifer Putnam as new executive director

Jennifer Putnam has been named Waban’s next executive director. Effective in February, she will begin working closely with the agency’s current head, Neal Meltzer, to ensure a seamless transition over the next year.

Putnam comes to Waban with experience in nonprofit leadership and advocacy in the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. Most recently, she served as executive director of The Progress Center in Norway, Maine, where she expanded programming for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism and tripled the center’s operating budget.

Putnam serves on the boards of the Maine Association for Community Services Providers, the Maine Developmental Services Oversight and Advisory Board, and Community Housing of Maine. Her work, through these organizations, has played a significant role in the development and implementation of major pieces of legislation aimed at improving the lives of individuals with disabilities.

Putnam holds a master of business administration from St. Joseph’s College, a bachelor of science in social work from the University of Maine and a certificate in leadership studies from the University of Southern Maine.

Meltzer has led Waban for the past 15 years, working to ensure the agency is self-sustaining and provides the highest quality services to its program participants. Under his leadership, Waban has expanded existing supports, opened a social enterprise known as SecureRMS and added an autism therapy wing to its Fraser-Ford Child Development Center.

“Waban is incredibly fortunate to have Jennifer as its new executive director,” Meltzer said. “Her years of experience and passion for the work we do will ensure that Waban’s legacy of making a difference continues on for years to come.”

KENNEBUNKPORT

Garden club delivers miniature trees to confined Mainers

Members of the Seacoast Garden Club met at Kennebunkport’s Community House recently to spread a little seasonal cheer.

The group made and decorated 66 miniature boxwood trees that they later delivered to area residents who are confined indoors, through agencies including Home Instead, SMMC Visiting Nurses, Kennebunk Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Kennebunkport Health.

This is the major community outreach project of the club, which includes members from Kennebunkport, Kennebunk, Arundel and Wells.

STATEWIDE

Agren Appliance gives $20,000 to WinterKids

Agren Appliance, Maine’s largest family-owned appliance retailer, is a supporting sponsor of Maine’s WinterKids and the presenting sponsor of the 2020 Downhill 24, with a $20,000 donation. Last year, their team raised $56,000 for the event.

Since 1997, WinterKids, a nonprofit organization that encourages Maine’s youth and their families to enjoy the outside and stay active during the winter, has organized activities and events throughout Maine communities, with the help of local businesses and sponsors like Agren.

WinterKids’ events kicked off in November and will include Family Days at Camden Snow Bowl and The Rink at Thompson’s Point, a Welcome to Winter at Portland’s Payson Park, and more.

That all leads up to the big event of the season – WinterKids’ Downhill 24 on March 6. For a full 24 hours, participants challenge themselves to stay active on the slopes of Sugarloaf Mountain.

Last year, the event raised more than $360,000 to expand WinterKids programs to rural areas of the state.

To learn more, visit winterkids.org or contact Eric Agren at [email protected]

