Greely holds inaugural Military Signing Day

Five boys cemented their intent to serve in the armed forces after graduation at the first Military Signing Day held at Greely High School in Cumberland on Dec. 17.

Nolan Shardlow will serve in the Marines in communications and will attend boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, in August. Nicholas Schauber will also serve in the Marines in communications, but will attend boot camp at Parris Island in June.

Logan Frost will serve in the Army as a 74th Delta CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist). He will attend boot camp in June at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks.

Callum Smith will serve in the Air Force and is in the delayed entry program.Jake Cunningham will serve in the Navy as a construction mechanic and will attend boot camp in August in the Great Lakes.

Falmouth High School nominates two for youth leadership conference

Each year, Maine high schools are invited to nominate an outstanding sophomore to attend the Maine Youth Leadership Seminar, a four-day seminar held on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus in May.

This year, faculty and staff from Falmouth High School selected Pema Williams as the representative and Isabelle Baumann as the alternate.

Since 1980, MYL has worked with Maine youth to seek out, recognize and develop their leadership skills. Their goal is to motivate Maine’s future leaders and create a network of civic-minded students who will better their communities through volunteering.

Falmouth students send a message with Project Sticker Shock

Students from Falmouth High School collaborated with the Falmouth Police Department and Casco Bay CAN to visit local businesses and promote Project Sticker Shock, a national and statewide program.

Jack Crowder, Matthew Conger and John Peelen volunteered to be a part of the project and bring awareness to the ramifications of purchasing alcohol for underage individuals. The high school students placed stickers on alcohol packs that highlight Maine laws about providing or purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Volunteers wore T-shirts promoting their efforts and presented participating businesses with a thank-you recognition certificate. Project Sticker Shock is held twice a year, in December during the holiday season and again in the spring during prom and graduation season. For more information, visit cascobaycan.org.

