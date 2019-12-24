Portland Downtown Holiday Window Display contest winners announced
Over 50 downtown businesses decorated their storefronts this year for Portland Downtown’s annual Holiday Window Display Contest, the winners of which were announced Dec. 13.
The Overall winner was The Art Department at 611 Congress St. The decorators said they were inspired by tunnel books they saw at the Portland Public Library, which produced an illusion of depth and perspective.
“Our judges were instantly drawn into this colorful winter wonderland – complete with fanciful landscapes, spirited woodland critters, jolly snowpeople, and even a turkey or two. It’s a true labor of love and a wonderful celebration of community,” according to a press release about the event.
Easterseals celebrates move to South Portland
Easterseals Maine made 14 Atlantic Place in South Portland its new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 25.
“We are thrilled to be in this new location offering the incredible caliber of services that Easterseals provides statewide,” said Easterseals Maine Development Director Joseph Reagan said.
The new space is at 14 Atlantic Place, near the Maine Mall.
Easterseals provides services to ensure all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities.
