Portland Downtown Holiday Window Display contest winners announced

Over 50 downtown businesses decorated their storefronts this year for Portland Downtown’s annual Holiday Window Display Contest, the winners of which were announced Dec. 13.

The Overall winner was The Art Department at 611 Congress St. The decorators said they were inspired by tunnel books they saw at the Portland Public Library, which produced an illusion of depth and perspective.

“Our judges were instantly drawn into this colorful winter wonderland – complete with fanciful landscapes, spirited woodland critters, jolly snowpeople, and even a turkey or two. It’s a true labor of love and a wonderful celebration of community,” according to a press release about the event.

The Community Choice winner was Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine, at 35 Exchange St., which “wowed” over 500 voters on Facebook. Market Square Jewelers at 17 Exchange St. won in the Best Use of Merchandise category, putting a “fun spin” on a traditional Advent calendar, according to the judges.

Maine Craft Portland at 521 Congress had the Best Theme, entitled “The Helpers Arrive, Borne by Cosmic Comets,” with the message of bringing light and assistance to a troubled world. Arcana was named the Most Original; flora and fauna brought natural life to the window at 81 Market St. through the use of moss, feathers and twigs. The Best Newcomer was Juju, a collection of curated goods for home and health at 654 Congree. The judges said they loved the welcoming rainbow of bottle brush trees. Other winners included Things That Make You Go Hmm, won by The Blue Lobster at 177 Commercial St. and Best spots for a Selfie or a Group Pic, MECA, 522 Congress, and Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. The promotion was judged by Tom Landry and Amy Landry of Benchmark Real Estate ; Melissa Pritchard of Masthead Maine ; and Susan Axelrod of Maine Magazine . For a full gallery of photos, see Portland Downtown’s Facebook page.

Easterseals celebrates move to South Portland

Easterseals Maine made 14 Atlantic Place in South Portland its new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 25.

“We are thrilled to be in this new location offering the incredible caliber of services that Easterseals provides statewide,” said Easterseals Maine Development Director Joseph Reagan said.

The new space is at 14 Atlantic Place, near the Maine Mall.

Easterseals provides services to ensure all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities.

