OXFORD – Billy Gene Knights Sr., 57, of Oxford, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

Family and friends may attend visitation from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

