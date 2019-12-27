OXFORD – Billy Gene Knights Sr., 57, of Oxford, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was born on July 5, 1962, in Bangor, the son of Dean Knights and Abbie Brown Knights and grew up in Portland. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and operated his painting business, Knights Interiors, for more than 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, dancing and spending time with family and friends. He was taught to play the guitar by his father, Dean. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his only child, Billy Gene Knights Jr.; and five grandchildren, Tiffini, K-CI, Selena, Zaylah and Hope Knights; two great grandchildren, Phoenix and Zander; his longtime girlfriend of 15 years, Chris Gauthier; his siblings, Dean and Cindy Knights of Lisbon, Belinda Knights and Bruce Smith of Lincoln, Steven and Rose Knights of Waterville, Jesse and Jessica Knights of Portland, Tammy Treadwell and her companion Jason Clark of Bradenton, Fla., Dottie and Rob Calciano of Glennville, Ga., and John and Mandi Knights of Limington; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Elden White, Jr.; and two sisters, Barbara White and Beverly Kyle. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

