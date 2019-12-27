SCARBOROUGH – Rose Lee Bloom (image circa 1931) died amongst family on Dec. 23, 2019, at the Holbrook Health Center of Piper Shores in Scarborough, Maine. She was 90 years old. She was a brave and powerful force who carried on with strength, endurance and a wonderful sense of humor. She kept us all smiling and laughing up to her last days. Ro was born in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on July 2, 1929, to Frederick Wadsworth Busk and Harriet Lee Busk. Ro grew up in Chestnut Hill, before attending Winsor School in Boston. On April 2, 1952, Ro married John Carlton Bloom of Weston, Mass. As John made his way through the Marines and an executive career, Ro and John made their home in numerous locations up and down the east coast while raising two sons. Immediate and extended family were always of primary importance. When family needs or special occasions arose, she took care of business with thoughtful generosity, striving for the best for all.Ro was an avid volunteer and offered her skills and character to numerous, environmental and social service non-profits. Her contributions have been much appreciated. Leisure interests were many and varied including birding, travel, food, the symphony in both Portland and Boston, tennis and reading. Ro’s family wishes to thank all the medical staff attending to her over the years. The family also thanks the staff at Piper Shores and Holbrook Health Center for their loving, supportive and professional care.She was predeceased by her husband, John. She is survived by sister, Kit Everts of Mill Valley, Calif., son, Scott Bloom and daughter-in-law, Shawn O’Neil of Cape Porpoise, Maine, son, Leigh Bloom and daughter-in-law, Michele Sakaguchi of Whidbey Island, Wash., grandchild, Hana Bloom, Hana’s husband, Alexander Hernandez and Ro’s great-granddaughter, Ariana of Snohomish, Wash., and grandchild, Toby Bloom of Seattle. An informal gathering to celebrate Ro’s life will be planned for a time when all family can attend.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. If so inspired, please donate to favorite environmental and/or social service organizations.

