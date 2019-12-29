CUMBERLAND – Jeanne Albert Lebel, 93, of the greatest generation, was born in Westbrook, the second of four children. They spoke French (Quebecois) until they went to school. She went to Westbrook schools until she left for what she called “convent high school” in Nashua, N.H. She attended the College of New Rochelle in New York, where she enjoyed New York City and her lifelong passion for shopping.

She then went to Forsythe in Boston to study dental hygiene. Her parents had a camp on a lake where she met Raymond Lebel from Lewiston. On their first date, Ray told her he was going to marry her. After the wedding, they lived in Boston while he finished dental school, then Westbrook, Portland and Falmouth where they raised seven children who had a fun life with them. She knew the hardship of the Depression, the early death of her older sister and her younger brother, yet she had a gorgeous smile and sparkling eyes. She loved reading books about world affairs, history and biography. She also loved her era’s music and dancing, especially to her favorite song, Bad Bad Leroy Brown. She loved skiing and playing tennis. She was a longtime golfer, with more than a few tournament wins at multiple clubs and had three holes in one.

As busy as she was with her seven children, she opened her heart and home to their friends who needed a warm meal and cozy bed. Many friends considered her home their second home.

She is predeceased by her parents, Gus and Bernie Albert; her husband of 60 years, Ray Lebel; a sister, Lorraine Johnley, and a brother, Roland Albert.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Siulinski; and her seven children, Susan Lebel Young of Falmouth, Mark Lebel of Portland, Ann Lebel of Kennebunk, Michael Lebel of Yarmouth, Vicki Lebel Koshliek of Cumberland, David Lebel of Cumberland and Paul Lebel of Westbrook; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Her family thanks the wise and compassionate care partners at the Mooring on Foreside in Cumberland and Compassus Hospice for their love and support for Jeanne and her family these past few years.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

