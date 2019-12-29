STANDISH – Leanne Joy Doyle passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at home in Standish.

Leanne was born Sept. 1, 1948 and graduated from Portland High School, class of 1967, where she met her life long husband of nearly 50 years. After high school, she worked at the Jewish Home For Aged and Fairchilds. She spent 43 years between Maine Medical Center on P-6, Jackson Brook Institute on the drug and alcohol unit as a unit coordinator and Mercy Hospital on the eating disorder unit. She did some in-home nursing and ended her career as a health tech/receptionist with Robert Murray Optometry.

Leanne enjoyed summers up to “camp” on Little Sebago Lake with her family and cousin Martha Strong, who she shared a sister-like bond. She loved to swim at the lake, play cards and set off jumpin’ jacks during the 4th of July, surrounded by family.

She loved to cook and make meals the size of an army so she could share them with everyone. Her one of a kind homemade recipes were; Vietnamese egg rolls, stuffed mushrooms, eggplant parm and lasagna, which included her own sauce.

She enjoyed going out with her husband for meals, shopping, visiting friends, hitting the casinos and taking many trips together. She loved spending time “ramming” around with her daughter, playing bingo every week and special plane trips to Virginia visiting Martha and her family. She loved her Oregon visits with her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and great-grandson.

It didn’t matter what she was doing, she had a smile on her face! She loved her family, her friends and enjoyed life! She was friendly, fun loving and loved to talk to anyone. Strangers became great friends. She had a very strong, feisty and determined personality that including doing things her way and on her own terms. She took life head-on with great spunk, pride and humor. One of her greatest passions was telling dirty jokes to whomever she encountered. She loved seeing people smile and hearing their laughter. She had a collection of trinket elephants and cobalt blue glass that she cherished. As well as her many dogs, she adored. She had a one of a kind personality with a huge heart. She loved everyone and everyone loved her! Her favorite saying was, “Let Go and Let God”.

Leanne is predeceased by her parents, William D. Patterson Sr. and Joy L. Dunning; and her brother, William “David” Patterson Jr.

She leaves behind her husband, Michael D. Doyle Sr.; her daughter, Kristie L. Ronfeldt and her husband, Jeffrey B. Ronfeldt Jr., her son, Michael D. Doyle Jr., his wife Karla Robinson; her granddaughter, Katelynn G. Doyle and great-grandson, Bennett G. Doyle; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A huge thank you to Hospice of Southern Maine for the amazing care Leanne received in 2015 and recent.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 where a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m.

To express condolences or participate in Leanne’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leanne’s name may be made to the American Heart Association or Diabetes Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous