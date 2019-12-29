ZEPHERHILLS, Fla. – Martha “Jeannie” “Jean” Cotsifas Hill, 73, from Zephyrhills, Fla. died Dec. 11, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. surrounded by family and close friends.

She was born August 6, 1946 in Biddeford, to Martha L (Williams) and John C. Cotsifas. She attended Biddeford High School, in Biddeford. She worked at Bancroft & Martin in South Portland and after moving to Florida retired from Coca Cola after 26 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra J. (Hall, Hill) Hera, son, Steven P. Hall and wife Margaret; her mother, Martha L. (Williams) Cotsifas; brother, John R. Cotsifas and wife Joan, brother, William Cotsifas; seven grandchildren; and multiple loving family members.

She was cremated by National Cremation and Burial Society in Hudson, Fla. and a celebration of life will take place in Maine, summer 2020.

