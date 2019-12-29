OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Paul Francis Sullivan, 66, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2019 at Mass General with his family by his side. He was born in Stoneham, Mass. on Nov. 25, 1953, the son of John W. and Marguerite “Honey” Jones Sullivan.

Paul graduated from Reading High School and attended St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Mass. where he met the love of his life, Dennis Shores. After leaving the seminary, Paul and Dennis moved to Maine in 1985. Paul worked in banking many years, starting at the former Canal Bank then to Saco Valley Credit Union retiring as executive vice president/chief operating officer after 26 years of service.

Paul loved dancing, he started tap dancing at the age of 5. He taught tap for over 35 years in southern Maine. He loved travelling and had a great love for all things Christmas, he transformed his home and yard into a Christmas Wonderland for everyone to enjoy! Paul and Dennis were well known for their annual hayride, stopping by to sing carols and give gifts to people in need. Paul was one of the founding members of the Petula Clark Fan Club, he was blessed to see her this summer in Montreal. The heavens are dancing and rejoicing with Paul.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John Jr.

Paul is survived by his husband, Dennis Shores; a brother, Gerald Sullivan, his sisters, Jeannine Petrucci, Maureen Higgins, Diane McCarthy, and Cheryl Deyarmond; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Maine Medical Center and Mass General for their compassionate care.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Church, 6 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

For those wishing to make memorial donations in Paul’s honor, please consider the

Saco Food Pantry

67 Ocean Park Road

Saco, ME 04072

