MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. Parking is free and handicap-accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

SATURDAY

Community bean supper, 4-6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Featuring two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, homemade brown bread and biscuits, homemade pies and other desserts. $8, $4 children under 12.

Community baked bean supper, 4:30-6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Featuring homemade kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and homemade pies. $8, $4 children 12 and younger. All you can eat. All profits used to maintain historical White Rock School House.

Baked bean supper, seatings at 5 and 6 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Including macaroni and cheese, ham, coleslaw, and dessert, served family-style. $8, $5 ages 12 and younger. [email protected], 797-4636.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: