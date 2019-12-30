Afternoon Tea

3:30 p.m. daily, 4 p.m. on Sunday. Drawing Room, Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., Freeport, $11.99. harraseeketinn.com

Fancy a spot of tea? Of course you do! Every afternoon in the Harraseeket Inn’s cozy Drawing Room, complete with mahogany paneling, tea is served. Choose from Earl Grey, Japanese green or several herbal and Maine-grown options along with a tasty array of home-baked pastries, cookies, tea sandwiches, fresh fruit and artisan cheeses. It’s a truly tea-riffic way to spend an hour.

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

It’s just a jump to the left into Portland House of Music for either the early or late screening of the mother of all cult classic films, 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Have some meatloaf for dinner and then choose either the 7:30 or 10:30 p.m. showing presented by local groups The Consensual Daydreamers and the Maine Educationalists on Sexual Harmony. Costumes are encouraged, and prop bags will be available for purchase. They do ask that you keep your rice, toast and water pistols at home, but newspapers, flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, toilet paper, playing cards, party hats and bells are all fair game. Good luck, Brad and Janet!

‘The Legend of the Banana Kid’

11 a.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, pay what you can ($5 to $20 suggested donation). rocklandstrand.com

A new year and new way to delight every young person in your life. Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor, and its show, “The Legend of The Banana Kid,” features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, not to mention several flying and twirling styrofoam bananas. Find out what happens when Little Chucky lands in the Wild West and faces Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits. Spoiler alert: It’s going to be a whole bunch of fun!

Portland Wedding Show

5-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Holiday Inn Portland-By The Bay, 8 Spring St., Portland, $10. maineweddingassociation.com

It’s a nice day to start again, it’s a nice day for a white wedding! Or, heck, maybe you want to expand that color palette. Either way, the Portland Wedding Show features two floors of professional wedding vendors, along with giveaways, promotions and discounts. Will there be wedding cake samples? Just walk down one of the aisles at the Spring Street hotel and find out.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: