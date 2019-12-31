BRUNSWICK – Joan Marie Haley, 77, born May 19, 1942, passed away Dec. 8, 2019 in Brunswick.

Raised in Topsham, Joan was the daughter of Harriet and George Edgecomb. Married to Richard A. Haley in 1959, they raised three daughters together: Kathleen, Rebecca and Lisa. An avid fan of cross stitch, quilting and baking, Joan split her later years between Harpswell, where she was a member of the Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church, and Cape Coral, Fla., where she attended the McGregor Baptist Church.

Joan is survived by her husband, Richard A. Haley; her daughters, Rebecca Marcos and Lisa Haley; her sister, Joyce and brother, Stanley; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A service will be held at the Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church in the spring of 2020.

