PHIPPSBURG – Timothy Mark Leeman, 57, of Fuller Mountain Road, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Boston on May 30, 1962, a son of Hollis L. and Gertrude “Jeannette” (Carr) Leeman Jr. He attended school in Georgetown, Mass. and Raymond, N.H. Tim was employed at Crooker Construction, at Leeman and Sons Construction with his dad, later at Bayside Construction and returned to Crooker’s where he was a foreman. Tim was also employed at various other construction companies in the area.

Tim was a volunteer at the Woolwich Fire Dept. and was a member of United Biker’s of Maine.

He enjoyed riding his Harley(s), camping, fishing, boating and snowmobiling.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Richard Leeman and Gerald Senecal; and by his grandson, Parker Leeman in 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Edith W. Leeman of Phippsburg; two daughters, Tiffany Leeman of Bath and Alyssa Giroux of Phippsburg, three sons, Nate Leeman of Bath, Nick Leeman of Jefferson and Michael Giroux of Phippsburg; two sisters, Holly McNally and her husband Robert of Gorham and Cheryl Kaplan and her husband Randall of Wiscasset, two brothers, Michael Senecal of Strong and Dave Chapman of Boothbay; six grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

A celebration of Tim’s Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the American Legion, Congress Ave. Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

The United Bikers of Maine

P.O. Box 2629

Augusta, ME 04338 or

Ridin Steel ~ Bikers Against Bullying

80 Bedford Street

Bath, ME 04530

