WINDHAM – Bruce W. Dorr, 60, of Windham, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 in Windham. Bruce was born on Sept. 15, 1959, a son of James Dorr (predeceased) and Virginia Dorr (predeceased)

Bruce spent his childhood around the Greenlaw Farm with his father and was educated in Windham schools. He worked for Yankee Piping after high school, and spent his career as the Maintenance Manager at SAPPI Paper Company for 30 years.

He was an avid racing fan who looked forward to going to Loudon every year with his best friend Shawn McGoldrick and stepson William “B.J.” Hannigan (predeceased). He enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, being in the company of his much loved dogs Autumn and Tiff, and spending time with friends and family. He lived all his life in Windham.

He is survived by stepson Justin Hayden and wife Alison, and stepdaughter Alyx Hannigan; step grandchildren Madelyn and Katherine; mother of his stepchildren Carolyn Dorr; his sister, Belinda; his uncle, Robert Dorr; cousins, Timothy Dorr and Pamela Jaynes; as well as many extended family members.

Per Bruce’s request, there will be no services and his ashes will be with his father, James. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Bruce’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous