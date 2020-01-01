SOUTH PARIS – Priscilla Bissell born on Dec. 2, 1927 in Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019 at the Memory Care Center at Market Square in South Paris.

She was predeceased by her parents; one brother; and her husband, Walter Bissell.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Goodman (Harold) of Jasper, Ga., her son, Charles Hodgdon (Roberta) of Wiscasset; her brother, Ronald Orchard of Southport; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Memory Care Center at Market Square in South Paris and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care and comfort she received there the last 16 months of her life. At her request, there are no services planned.

