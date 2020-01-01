GORHAM – Kenneth Elmer Pike, 93, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born on Dec. 3, 1926, a son of Elmer and Alice (Brock) Pike.

He attended Gorham High School and at the age of 17, enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served his country in South Pacific, Marshall Islands, and Shanghai. Upon his honorable discharge, he received machinist training under the GI bill and on Nov. 10, 1950, he married Phyllis Guptill. Ken worked as a machinist for South Worth Machine Company for 20 years and then Nichols for 18 years before his retirement at 62.

He was a long-time member of the Gorham volunteer fire department and the Gorham Masonic Lodge as well as the Westbrook Rifle Club. In 1965, he built the family camp on Peabody Pond in Sebago which many family memories were made at. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding Harley Davidson’s and snowmobiles. Ken was a smart, methodical man who took pride in his work. He always took a genuine interest in his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Pike; his children, Vincent Pike Sr. and his wife Evelyn, Lawrence Pike, Bradford Pike, and son-in-law, Jason Tucker; his grandchildren, Vincent Pike Jr., Alisa Sanborn and her husband David, Christopher Pike and his wife Kerri, Joshua Tucker and his wife Elizabeth, Timothy Pike and his wife Emily, and Jennifer Souza and her husband Jon; 14 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Willard Pike and his wife Ruthie, Earl Pike and his wife Joyce, Carl Pike, and a sister-in-law Sue Pike; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Anne Tucker; and his siblings, Stanley Pike, Mary Loeffler and Marion Morton.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038, where a service will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.

To express condolences or participate in Kenneth’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

OR

Wounded Warrior Project

P.O. Box 758576

Topeka, KS 66675

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous