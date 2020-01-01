PORTLAND – John F. Malia, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 2, 1929 in Portland, the son of William and Anna (Kelley) Malia.

John attended Portland schools, and also served his country in the Korean War serving in Germany. Upon returning home from the service he settled down in Portland with his wife Joan (Brown) Malia, together they raised two children.

He spent many years working as a machinist for Colt Manufacturing; John was very active member in his community serving as a Boy Scout Master, a member of the VFW, and was very active in the Central Square Baptist Church now known as the Deering Center Community Church. He loved to bowl and did so every week for many many years he had many friends he acquired through his years of bowling.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Theresa E. Malia; one brother, William H. Malia Jr. and two sisters, Phyllis A. Brown and Arlene Pesce.

He is survived by one son, John F. Malia Jr.; and also four sisters, Margaret Malia, Frances Thompson, Patricia Russo, and Ann Card; and one grandson, Nathan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. in the Deering Center Community Church. 4 Brentwood St, Portland, ME 04103

