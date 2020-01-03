SCARBOROUGH – Mary E. Soule, 97, of Roussin Street in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Pine Point Center in Scarborough.She was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 31, 1921, the daughter of the late Alson L. Sr. and Jane (Byron) Soule.She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1940 and Acme Business College in 1941. She worked in Lewiston and retired from A.C. Electric Corp. in 1981.She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a longtime member of the church choir, St. Catherine Guild and Ladies Auxiliary.Mary was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed reading and playing cards with family and friends. She lived in Old Orchard Beach and spent winters in Cocoa Beach, Florida.Mary is survived by two nieces, Diana Markos of Old Orchard Beach and Jane Serwacki of North Berwick, who cared for Mary in her later years. She is also survived by Edmund Soule, Beverly Pope and several great nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by three brothers, George B., Elmer and Alson L.; one sister Mildred; and a niece, Sharon Langella.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .A private graveside service honoring Mary’s life will be held later in the spring at GAR Cemetery in Lewiston. There will not be any visitation. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

