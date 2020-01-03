Warren Grant Munro<FP>B1936 – 2019<FP>BBRUNSWICK – Warren Grant Munro, 83, living in Brunswick, passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was surrounded in love and light by his family.

He was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on August 7, 1936. He was married to the love of his life Ileen Anna May Becker in Regina, Saskatchewan on June 21, 1959.

He was a proud graduate of the University of Denver where he played four years of varsity hockey and studied Accounting.

He and Ileen had two children, Shawn (daughter) and Ryen, whom he loved with all his heart. He became a devoted and loving grandfather and mentor to his grandchildren, Ian, Isabella and Tillie.

He and lleen lived in many wonderful places over their long married life, but after they moved to Maine in 1967, they considered Maine their home.

He had many loves, his wife, children and grandchildren. Aside from his biggest love, Ileen, his first and longest love was hockey. Grant began playing at an early age and fell in love with the feel of ice beneath his skates. He played Jr A hockey for the Regina Pats from 1954-1957, went on to play with the same coach and many of his teammates at Denver University where the proud Pioneers from 1958 – 1961 had few rivals, including the 1960 US Olympic team that they beat once and tied once. He was named an NCAA all American in 1961 and in 2004 he and his 1961 team were named to the University of Denver Athletic Hall of Fame. He continued to play and coach hockey for many years. He was one of the coaches that started Casco Bay Youth hockey, coached the North Yarmouth Academy in the early 80’s, was a referee/linesman for the original Mariners.

He was the best dad and grampy/papa. He taught his children so many life skills and lessons, too many to list, but the biggest was work hard at anything you do and be kind to everyone. He took extreme pride in his three grandchildren. He was at every game, concert, play and event, cheering them on in his quiet way and providing gentle support, coaching, insight and above all love.

He had so many skills and hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking, photography, music, working on cars, gardening, hiking, swimming, sports of all kinds and had he not pursued his long hockey career he could have been an All American diver. He could figure out and build or fix almost anything.

Grant was the consummate gentleman who left a big impression on each person he touched that they will carry with them forever.

He will be missed by his family, Ileen, Shawn, Ryen, Ursula, Ian, Isabella and Tillie; his sisters Leone (Gordon) (Regina, SK) and Ruth MacAbee (Squamish, BC). He was predeceased by his brother Allan Munro (Calgary, AB) and sisters Margaret Bell and Jean Robinson.

Grant and his family are grateful for his friends that called and visited him and to the staff at Horizons (Brunswick) and CHANS that took such wonderful care of him this last year.

A service will be held to celebrate Grant on Sunday Jan. 5 at 2 p.m., First Parish Church, 116 Main St, Yarmouth. Reception to follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers,

Grant wanted donations

to be sent to the:

Denver University

Hockey program or

Micheal J Fox foundation

https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate

