HAVERHILL, Mass. – Thomas K. Young, 71, of Haverhill, Mass., died peacefully on Saturday morning, December 21, at High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He entered into Hospice Care on Dec. 18 and had his sister by his side when he passed.Tom was born April 19, 1948, to the late Sumner M. and Isabelle (Crafts-Walton) Young and was raised in Plaistow, N.H. He attended Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow and graduated from Haverhill High School, class of 1966. He later attended Burdett College, Boston.Tom loved to fish, hike through the woods, build model cars and loved music of the 1960’s. In grammar school he played trumpet and often played Taps and the school Memorial Day Observations. He summered with the family at Province Lake in East Wakefield, N.H., until he became working age and opted to stay at home in Plaistow where he could work in the area and date the love of his life. He loved motorcycles and going on long distance bike rides. While attending Burdett College he decided it was time for marriage, but his fiancé was later tragically killed in a car crash before that came to be.Tom worked many different jobs, but the last was at Brinks Armored Car, Lawrence, where he drove a truck and later became a dispatcher. He retired from Brink’s May 28, 2010, and has loved his home in Haverhill with a stunning in-ground pool which he meticulously maintained. He recently got a beautiful Timberlane Malamute puppy who just reached her first birthday on Nov. 28. Keesha has been a source of delight for Tom, but sadly, he became physically unable to care for her in recent months.Tom leaves behind his loving sister, Katherine A. Young (Kate) of Sanford, ME, and two cousins, Marilyn (Johnson) Randall and her husband Melvin of Merrimac, Patricia (Johnson) Raymond and her husband Everett “Bud” of Haverhill, his step-mother, Earl L. Raymond of Concord, NH, a step-sister, Phyllis (Raymond) Chartier of Winchendon. He also leaves many dear and special friends who have been instrumental in visiting Tom, assisting him with needs, and they have become very special to his sister Kate.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, January 11, from 9:30 to 10:45 at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church ST., Bradford, MA, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 at the Church. Burial will be in the Spring in Walnut Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Dana Farber Pancreatic Cancer Research,ATTN: Donor Services,10 Brookline Pl.,Brookline, MA 02445,National Multiple Sclerosis Society,101A. First Ave.,Waltham, MA 02451,or High Pointe House,360 Merrimack St.,Bldg. 9,Lawrence, MA 01843

