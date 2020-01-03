SHAPLEIGH – Ronald J. Bacon, 75, of Shapleigh, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, with his family by his side.Ron was born on Nov. 8, 1944, to John and Jeannette Bacon of Springvale. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Wasp. After returning to Sanford he spent the majority of his career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he retired in 1992. In 1964, he married Carol Grant and together they shared 55 years of marriage.Ron was a car enthusiast. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.Surviving are his wife, Carol Bacon of Shapleigh; his son, Jeff Bacon and his wife, Lisa, of Shapleigh; his daughter, Jill Watson and her husband, Jason, of Shapleigh; four grandchildren, Stephanie Egan of Chicago, Matthew Egan of Springvale, Kate Bacon and Gavin Bacon of Shapleigh. Ron is survived by his siblings, Reinette Palmitessa, Rachel Munroe, Rita Thibeault, Claudette Gray and her husband, David, Dr. Paul Bacon and his wife, Debbie, Maurice Bacon and his wife, Bea, James Bacon and his wife, Rita, Judy Hayes and her husband, Steve, Terry Bacon and his wife, Margie; He was predeceased by his siblings, Claire Racicot and Michael Bacon and his sister-in-law, Sandra Grant. Visitation will be at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale, on Saturday, January 4, from 4-7 p.m. Private burial will follow at a later date.The entire family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and caregivers at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House who provided wonderful loving care. We would also like to extend a special thanks to Susan and Mike from Hospice of Southern Maine for their exceptional care.Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

