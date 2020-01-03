FRYE ISLAND – William J. Speed, 65, died peacefully on December 21, 2019 in Scarborough, Maine. Bill (a.k.a. “Speedy”) was born April 26, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from Valparaiso University in 1976, B.A. in geology, minor in partying.Always active, Speedy maintained a love of hiking (all 4,000 footers in New Hampshire) running, biking, kayaking, skiing, golf, tennis, and more, throughout his adult life. He enjoyed watching OSU sports, during which he sampled craft beers with friends.Speedy found his, life career in real estate. Every client became a friend. Speedy was a great lover of animals, supporting their cause always.Speedy was predeceased by his father, David Speed, and his mother, Joanne Speed, favorite aunt, Isabel Speed, and beloved dog, Sadie.Bill leaves his loving partner, Kim Koch Govert, their sons, Dominic and Lucas, (to whom Speedy was Dad and friend), granddaughters, Evangeline and Colette, and Kim’s parents, LaDonna and Bill, and sister, Melinda. A celebration of life service will be held in the fall at Kim and Speedy’s cottage on Frye Island after Labor Day.

