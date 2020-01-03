SCARBOROUGH – Mary N. Lello, daughter of Harold (Skip) and Jennette Newcomb, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Jellison Lello. She leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews who held very special places in her heart. Mary was loved by everyone who knew her. At her request, there will be a private family service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HobbsFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that people make a contribution to the:

Black Point

Congregational Church.

