PORTLAND – Mabel E. Giroux, 90, formerly of Devonshire Street, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, with her loving sister by her side.Mabel was born in Jackman, Maine, on April 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Harry and Beatrice (Hutchinson) Giroux. She grew up in Jackman, Lewiston, South Portland and Portland, graduating from Portland High School in the class of 1947.Mabel worked for many years for Cook, Everett & Pennell where she worked as proof reader preparing medications for patients. She ended her working career at the home office of Hannaford Supermarkets in Scarborough where she also worked as proof reader.When not working, Mabel enjoyed the simple things in life, taking long walks all around the city, she had a great love and strong devotion to her Catholic faith. She loved reading and studying the Bible and Catholic teachings and prayed her Rosary daily. She was a communicant of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Holy Cross Church.Growing up, Mabel took on a large part of raising her little sister, Shirley, taking her to parades and caring for her as if she was her own child. As a result, Mabel and Shirley maintained a very close relationship all through their lives. She was a very gentle, quiet and loving person, who was always very generous. She will be missed by all who knew her.Mabel was predeceased by a sister, Arlene Thistlewood; a brother, Kenneth Giroux; nephews, Joseph Smith and Russell Thistlewood. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Berthiaume of South Portland; nieces and nephews, Maria, Richard, Brian, Vickey, Maria, Robbin, Michael, Philip, and Steven.Visiting hours celebrating Mabel’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland from 9-10:30 a.m. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.To view Mabel’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Mabel’s memory to: South Portland Food Pantry,130 Thadeus Street,South Portland, ME 04106

