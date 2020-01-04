WISCASSET – Douglas Joseph Pilon, 65, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife.He was born Dec. 1, 1954 in Sanford, a son of Leo J. and Ferne R. (Fleurant) Pilon. He was a graduate of Sanford High School as a state wrestling champion, and later earned a B.A. in business administration from UMO. He met the love of his life, Laura (Mack) Ward later in life, marrying her at their home in Wiscasset on May 25, 2019.Doug owned and operated Bailey Island Lobster Co., Mackerel Cove, for over 25 years. In Sanford, he worked with family doing masonry, had been a night club owner of Second City with his college friend, Armand Blouin, and started his career in the seafood industry by buying/selling scallops.He was a charismatic and generous soul who looked out for his friends and gave freely to strangers in need. He regularly contributed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Coastal Humane Society, and always deposited the change from by his morning coffee towards the Ronald McDonald House charities. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. Friends and family often refer to him as the best story teller.He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Michael Pilon, brothers-in-law, John Ketcher and Gerald Arseneault.He is survived by his wife, Laura Ward Pilon of Wiscasset; two stepsons, Seth R. Ward of Wiscasset, Dylan J. Ward of Massachusetts, a daughter, Christie Folsom of California; two sisters, Dalene Ketcher of Arkansas, Donna M. Arseneault of Wiscasset; nephews, Brian (Kathy) Arseneault of Greene, Aaron Ketcher of Arkansas, a niece, Anjali Ketcher of Oregon, numerous other family members and many many friends.Douglas will be missed dearly by his wife, family and all his friends.Friends and family are invited to visit 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to theSt. Jude’s Children Research Hospital(www.stjude.org),Ronald McDonald House Charities(www.rmhc.org), orCoastal Humane Society30 Grange RoadBrunswick, ME 04011

