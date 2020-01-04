SCARBOROUGH – Joyce White passed away peacefully on the morning of New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine, following a brief illness. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born on November 29, 1937, in Portland. She was a lifelong resident of Portland and then Scarborough. She graduated from Deering High School in Portland in 1955. She was the daughter of Raymond and Annie Dulac (Perrault). She married Randall (Buddy) White on June 13, 1959. They shared 60 years of marriage, raising 3 children and welcoming five grandchildren. She lived for her children and grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.She worked at the Portland Press Herald from 1970-1990 as Chief Dispatch Clerk in the Advertising Department. After retiring from the newspaper, she worked as a seasonal employee at L.L. Bean for 10 years. When her children were growing up she enjoyed winters skiing at Saddleback Mountain and many summers were spent renting camps on Sebago Lake with many family members and friends. After retirement she enjoyed spending time during the winter in Pompano Beach and Fort Meyers Florida. In the summers, she could always be found at Pine Point Beach with her husband. She will be missed by all who had the joy of sitting at her kitchen table on any given day or night, especially a Friday night. Friday nights were a tradition, and her house was always open to everyone. Sometimes even accompanied by the Tony Boffa Band. She enjoyed cooking and there was always something cooking on the stove and a table full of food at any given time. Sundays were also a special day for family to gather and enjoy a meal together. She loved the holidays and went above and beyond to make them special. Especially Christmas! She always had bags of gifts for everyone.She was also a sport fanatic! She loved watching her children and grandchildren play in their respective sports. Football, baseball, soccer, field hockey, ice hockey, etc. She was also a big fan of the Patriots and looked forward to watching them every season. Joyce was predeceased by her mother and father, brothers Raymond Dulac, Richard Dulac, Freeman Dulac, George Dulac, and sister Jeanne Grassi. She is survived by her husband Buddy and three children, Karen Connick and husband George of Westbrook. Randy White and wife Debra of Scarborough. Denise Joyce and husband James of Westbrook. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Joel Connick, Jason Connick, Janessa White, Reilley Joyce and Ryan Joyce. She has many special nieces and nephews who she loved like her own. Also many special friends. She loved them all unconditionally. Her kindness and caring were her best attributes. Her life revolved around her family and friends. We would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for the Home Care team that was provided for her care at home, especially Donna and Pamela. Also the Gosnell House for all the special care they provided for her end of the life needs. We would also like to thank Larisa Semenuk for her care over the years and special visits at home during her illness and also Dr. Michael Voisine. Burial will be private at a later date. The family invites you to visiting hours on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 573 Stevens Avenue, Portland. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074. Payments should be made out to Hospice of Southern Maine and noted donation is for the Gosnell Hospice House in memory ofJoyce White.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous