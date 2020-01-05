PORTLAND – Thomas “Tom” Mardas, 84, of Yarmouth passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Portland on Jan. 2, 2020. He was born in Scranton, Pa. Jan. 24, 1935 to the late Sophie (Zadorski) Mardas and Walter Mardas. Tom attended schools in Dickson City, Pa. and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served for 20 years and retired as a chief petty officer after serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.

While serving at Philadelphia Naval Hospital he met the love of his life, Mary Katherine Lyons from Calais. They raised four children and were blessed with 14 grandchildren.

He is survived by his dear wife of 61 years, Mary Katherine; his son, Thomas A. Mardas and wife Susan of Cornish, his daughter, Lisa M. Melville and husband David of Cumberland Foreside, his son, Nicholas J. Mardas and wife Doreen of Randolph and his son-in-law, Frank Conroy.

Tom was predeceased by his daughter, Susan M. Conroy of Portland.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Hilary Mardas, Patrick Mardas, Julie Mardas, Erin Mardas, Nina Mardas, Stephen Melville, John Melville, Jeffrey Melville, Nicholas Melville, Henry Melville, Aidan Melville, Alexandra Rodrique, Cecelia Moody, Lily Mardas; and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by three siblings, Walter Mardas of Schenectady, N.Y., Mary Romanak of Bridgewater, N.J. and Helen Sudol of Plantation, Fla.

Tom was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and anything to do with the outdoors. He thrived in Kodiak, Alaska swapping halibut for salmon and caribou for shrimp. He also enjoyed gardening, reading and golf.

His career brought him from the Navy to UPS to J.J. Crimmings and Healthco International (dental supply) before starting his own dental supply company serving Maine and New Hampshire.

He was most recently a parishioner at Sacred Heart in Yarmouth, frequently attended daily mass at St. Pius in Portland. While in Portland Tom and Mary were involved at St. Patrick’s. In Pensacola, Fla., they attended St. Ann’s where he was active in the men’s club, reaching out to the poor. He had a deep faith and a positive outlook. To him, the glass was always half full.

Most of all, Tom was devoted to his wife, his children and grandchildren. He attended almost every event, every play, musical, baptism, confirmation, and every baseball or soccer game. He was truly a family man, a mentor and an inspiration to all.

The family wishes to invite you to a time of visitation on Tuesday Jan. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St. Yarmouth. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth.

You may offer your condolences or share memories at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice in Tom’s name.

