WELLS – Lawrence C. Brackley of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019 at Avita of Wells where he had enjoyed living for the last year.

Best known as Larry, he was born in Farmington on Jan. 18, 1927, the son of Clyde M. and Sarah E. (Stanley) Brackley. A World War II veteran, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January of his senior year in high school. He completed courses with the Navy and returned on leave to graduate with the class of 1945 from Farmington High School. He served aboard USS Honolulu and achieved the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. Following his military service, he earned a degree in business administration and secretarial science from Becker College in Worcester, Mass.

As a young boy in grade school, Larry began his business career distributing the Portland Press Herald in a daily newspaper route. For outstanding sales achievement with the newspaper, he was awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. by the Guy Gannett Publishing Company.

Larry enjoyed a 35-year career in banking, working first at the Franklin County Savings Bank in Farmington and Worcester County Institution for Savings in Worcester, Mass. Most of his career however was spent at Ocean National Bank in Kennebunk where he served as senior vice president and retired after 25 years of distinguished and dedicated service. Under his thoughtful leadership, Ocean National Bank opened its first branch office, located in Kennebunkport, and became one of the first banks in southern Maine to offer credit cards, statement savings accounts and automated teller machines. In 2002, he was one of eight founding members of Rivergreen Bank headquartered in Kennebunk.

Following his retirement, Larry was a very active community member. He served as interim town manager of Kennebunk, substitute teacher at Kennebunk High School, and volunteer business manager and treasurer of Kennebunk Christian Academy. He provided financial and estate management services to numerous clients and owned and operated Coastal Security Company which assisted in providing security for President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush. He held a lifetime appointment as a Dedimus Justice in the state of Maine, and for 20 years was a highly regarded officiant at non-denominational traditional weddings in southern and central Maine, marrying more than 300 happy couples.

For many years, Larry was a dedicated and very active parishioner at Sea Road Church in Kennebunk. He was a 69-year member of Maine Lodge, No. 20, A.F. & A.M. in East Wilton, and a proud member of Pilgrim Commandery, Knights Templar, in Wilton. He was a member of the Maine Wedding Association and Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the Ocean Park Association. He was a director of the Webber Hospital Association and Brick Store Museum, and a founding director of the Kennebunk Youth Center where he chaperoned dances every Friday night. He was a member of the Kennebunk Reserve Police Association and for many years served on several town boards and committees.

Larry’s life-long interest in music began when he started taking clarinet lessons in the fourth grade. He played in the school band and orchestra, and in 1972, along with his children, was a founding director of the Ocean Park Band which has led that summer community’s 4th of July parade each year since.

Larry and his wife Marjorie J. (Quimby) were married in 1955 and lived for a short time in Worcester, Mass. before settling and raising their family in Kennebunk. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before her passing in 2012.

Larry was deeply devoted to his wife, family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife; his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Jean E. and Donald J. Parlin; and his son-in-law, Hanson D. Pickerl.

Survivors include his children, Margo B. Pickerl of Naperville, Ill., Melissa B. Robinson and her husband Alan of Kittery and John A. Brackley of Kennebunk; also his grandchildren, Daniel L. Pickerl of Naperville, Kimberly J. Pickerl of Peoria, Ill., and Matthew A. Robinson and Peter A. Robinson of Kittery. He also leaves several close friends and associates.

A memorial service and celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Sea Road Church, 140 Sea Road in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Larry’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to the

Brick Store Museum

117 Main St., Kennebunk

or

Kennebunk Free Library

112 Main St., Kennebunk

